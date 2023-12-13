Ditching gas under net zero will push up household bills, Ofgem admits

household bills

The phaseout of gas boilers will push up household energy bills from as early as 2026 under plans to reach net zero, Ofgem has warned.

The energy watchdog on Wednesday said consumers face paying at least £43 extra per year through network charges on their gas bill from 2026, under proposals to manage the shift away from gas heating.

This would continue until about 2050, by which point only a small number of households are still expected to be using the gas network.

The money would compensate gas distribution network owners for their past investments, based on an assumption that their assets will essentially be worthless when Britain reaches net zero.

Ofgem said the costs needed to be spread fairly over the coming decades to prevent “intergenerational unfairness”.

On top of this, consumers face extra costs as swathes of the gas grid are shut down and made safe, a process known as decommissioning.

Ofgem did not estimate those costs but a separate government study has put them at as much as £2,500 per household.

In a consultation paper, Ofgem said the gradual switch towards greener heating alternatives such as electrically powered heat pumps will mean fewer people use gas boilers or the gas grid.

This raises questions about how to pay for the gas grid’s upkeep and eventual retirement in a way that is fair to all consumers.

With gas heating expected to be almost entirely phased out by 2050, Ofgem said the owners of the pipes, which are tightly regulated assets, need to be fully compensated for their past investments while the added costs of decommissioning the pipes must also be accounted for.

At the moment, the owners of the gas network are effectively owed £26bn while the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) estimates that decommissioning could cost another £74bn.

But Ofgem said it was currently “unclear” who was on the hook for decommissioning costs, suggesting either gas consumers or taxpayers more generally were likely to shoulder the burden.

Story continues

It said the costs of decommissioning needed to be considered now so that future generations are not left to handle the bill on their own.

The sum could amount to as much as £2,500 per household, or £83 per household annually spread over 30 years, according to an NIC study.

However, Ofgem cautioned it was difficult to estimate the costs of decommissioning or assess how much of the network should be retired until ministers decide exactly what role, if any, climate-friendly hydrogen will play in heating.

Steven McMahon, a director at Ofgem, said: “It’s right [the] Government takes time needed to weigh up big strategic policy calls on the future of the gas grid – but time is of the essence as the status quo is not sustainable.

“We must nail down in the next 18 months how we regulate network assets amid these strategic uncertainties, particularly around potential repurposing or decommissioning the grid, while protecting interests of consumers and investors both now and in the future.”

Dr Richard Lowes, an expert in heating at Exeter University, said the expected rise in gas bills if the gas grid is phased out would likely be cancelled out by the savings households make after switching to heat pumps or other green alternatives.

Gas network owners have argued that large portions of the existing grid could be repurposed to carry hydrogen into homes for heating and cooking, raising the prospect that much of the existing infrastructure could be retained.

However, experts and the NIC have poured cold water on that suggestion, warning that burning hydrogen for heat is inefficient and likely to be highly expensive.

Ministers have promised a decision on the issue by 2026.

The NIC estimated that repurposing the gas network to carry hydrogen would cost about £46bn but that this masked the true cost of using hydrogen for mass heating.

Producing enough hydrogen through electrolysis, where water molecules are split into hydrogen and oxygen, would require enormous amounts of extra power as well as electricity pylons to carry it, making hydrogen heating £385bn more expensive, the NIC said.

A government spokesman said: “The gas network will be part of our energy system for decades to come and affordability will be at the heart of our approach to improving it.

“In the future there will be a need for a gas network to transport hydrogen, carbon dioxide and biomethane across the country.

“There are a range of scenarios which achieve net zero by 2050 and we are working closely with Ofgem on options that provide the best value for money.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.