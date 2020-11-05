DISYS Harnesses IT to Promote Positive Global Outcomes

A new initiative with the Government of Bihar leverages technology to maximize efficiency in agricultural production while effecting social change

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global technology services firm, announces that it was selected by the Government of Bihar, India and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to design and implement a technological platform ADIDAAS (Agricultural Data Information Dashboard As a Service) with responsive dashboard capability to manage and analyze agricultural data. Controlled via a mobile app (BIHAN), these tools will digitize disparate data systems and drive greater insights into local agricultural patterns to capture real-time information and guide the officers of the Government of Bihar and Department of Agriculture.



The BIHAN App and online portal to support digitization of agricultural data within the State was launched by Shri Nitish Kumar, Honorable Chief Minister, Bihar during inauguration of Agriculture Department's Building on Friday, September 18, 2020.

D2M, an independent division of DISYS, will execute and manage project initiatives under BMGF guidelines and directions, will enable stakeholders to increase efficiency and effectiveness in decision-making processes. D2M’s India-based team of experts leverage its outcome-driven approach to deploy innovative solutions while driving project goals.

As a key agricultural region in India, Bihar’s crop outputs bring significant impacts for the food supply at the local and broader levels. Food security remains a growing sector of international importance, and a regular focus area for several leading non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the United Nations. The data collected and analyzed includes:

Crop coverage and damage per season;

Subsidy schemes administered at the state level;

Effects on rainfall and seasonality of crop output;

Horticulture initiatives; and

Training initiatives for farmers and field officers.



“Our team is particularly drawn to this work as it aligns closely with our core values as an organization to use IT for the betterment of our world,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO of DISYS. “Our work in Bihar is enabling decision-making on a new level, and serving as a key force for social and community change, locally and on a global scale. This project is part of our ongoing commitment to bring IT into new scenarios that improve people’s lives worldwide. It is our privilege to work under The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation objective for the next 18 months.”

The expected go-live date of this project is scheduled for February 2022.

