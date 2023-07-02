Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson wrote a column for The Sun newspaper last year in which he made crass and unpleasant comments about the Duchess of Sussex. He was widely criticised, subsequently apologised and The Sun removed the article from its website.

There the issue should have ended – as a matter between a newspaper and its readers. But after receiving thousands of complaints, the press regulator Ipso decided to investigate. On Friday evening, it released its judgment. It decided that, while the column did not breach the Editors’ Code on grounds of accuracy or harassment, pejorative references to the Duchess’s sex did breach the discrimination clause. It allowed two campaigning organisations, one now chaired by Harriet Harman, to effectively complain on behalf of all women.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is a disturbing ruling. British public culture has a long history of polemical, satirical and sometimes scurrilous writing and speech, some of it designed to shock. It is prevalent even on the likes of the BBC, which has taken a dim view of Clarkson’s column. Witness the row over provocative comments by the comedian Ben Elton on Laura Kuenssberg’s show last week. He called Rishi Sunak a “mendacious, narcissistic sociopath”.

But just because what Clarkson wrote was tasteless and deeply offensive does not mean that he should be prevented from writing it by the regulator. Indeed, Ipso is expressly not meant to rule on questions of taste. Some commentators fear that its decision opens the door to other groups seeking to force apologies if writers make points that they dislike. It could turn out to be a milestone in the weakening of press freedom in Britain.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.