'These are disturbing numbers': A 59-year-old Virginia woman with 3 degrees and $258K in student loan debt asked Dave Ramsey for help — here was the guru's frank advice

If you’re a graduate of higher education, you should have an easy time finding employment and making more money.

At least that’s how it’s supposed to be.

Yet millions of Americans continue to be saddled with student debt that can stay with them for decades, weighing down their ascent to a better life.

And in the case of a Virginia woman who recently called in to The Ramsey Show, it covers multiple generations.

“I’m currently working two jobs to make ends meet,” Larhonda, 59, said on the show. “I currently owe $258,000 in student loans. Is there any way I can make that go away?”

That $258,000 in loans wasn’t just from one degree. Larhonda explained that not only did she pay for herself to obtain three degrees, she also paid for her son’s tuition through a Parent PLUS Loan.

Despite earning three degrees, she says she’s had a hard time making ends meet and paying off her debts. She has a multidisciplinary studies degree (criminal justice and religion), a master’s degree in accounting and a master’s in divinity.

Even after gaining those three degrees, Larhonda stated she’s working in logistics, making around $60,000 per year.

“These are disturbing numbers at 59 years old,” Ramsey said. “The answer to your question is, ‘We have to make more money.’ And we have not monetized your knowledge base very well.”

Time for a new job?

Ramsey suggested it’s time Larhonda found a new job. Most people in accounting make $100,000 to $125,000 starting salary, he claimed. However, those figures might be off, with ZipRecruiter showing an accountant would make on average $65,556 in the U.S. as of October 2023. In Virginia, the average climbs slightly to $$68,040.

However, as Ramsey went on to explain, you can get within reach of those numbers if you become a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). This would bump the average salary to $95,437, according to Indeed.

Larhonda said when she studied accounting she was taught to do things “the hard way” just with a pair of calculators, but when she went in for job interviews she was expected to know how to use accounting software.

“It’s not rocket science,” Ramsey replied, noting accounting has been performed on computers for decades.

Change your approach

While it’s easy to blame your areas of study or where you live for your financial troubles, Ramsey said, these aren’t usually the prime culprits when it comes to getting paid what you’re worth.

“These don’t matter as much as your attitude towards it,” he said.

As for the student loans themselves, there’s no way for them to simply go away. And if this woman foot the bill for her son’s education, now that he’s older, it may be time to ask him to chip in.

If that’s not a viable solution, then Ramsey recommended throwing every single dime available toward the debt. He also recommended Larhonda seek out jobs specifically in accounting and supply chain logistics for higher income.

“If you don’t get above this instead of laying under it, ‘this’ being your career, where the career problems are all happening to you and instead you start happening to the career … the math on this is really not going to go well,” Ramsey said, “That’s called a small shovel and a very large hole.”

