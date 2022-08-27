We Should All Be Disturbed By the Hot-Dog Beer Straw Video

·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/@davie_dave/Instagram
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/@davie_dave/Instagram

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

This week:

The Most Upsetting Video of the Year

There’s a video that went viral this week—it was posted on every single meme account that exists and appeared about 93 times in my Instagram feed—that seemed more and more intriguing each time I saw it, before I even had the opportunity to press play.

A man is seen sitting with a hot dog and beer. These are two things that rank among my greatest passions in life, so my interest was immediate. But the horror that would unfold when I watched it... the disgust that I felt... I can’t recall the last time I’ve been so disturbed. I pulled out my phone to call 1-800-INSTAGRAM; it was my civic duty to have the video removed from the internet as soon as humanly possible. (You can watch it yourself, if you’re strong enough.)

<div class="inline-image__credit">Instagram</div>
Instagram

What happens in the video is truly upsetting. (Trigger warning for the hot-dogitarians among us, whose hearts break seeing such violence against our cherished cuisine.) A man at a recent Mets vs. Yankees game—a New Yorker, for whom such acts should be sacrilege—is holding a hot dog that has been removed from its bun: naked, cold, and probably scared, the poor thing. He then aggressively violates it, boring a hole from top to bottom using a straw. I know, it’s upsetting. I’ll give you a moment to process.

He then—and this is hard to even repeat, but we'll be brave—puts the hot dog into his cup of beer and drinks through it, using the hot dog as a straw.

This is not natural. It is inhumane. Every day, we have strayed further from God’s light; today, we are fully shadowed in the darkness.

Over the years that I’ve been writing this newsletter, I’ve come to appreciate the silly viral videos that unite us. We’re a splintered, fractured society. The days are long and hard. These last years have been traumatizing. But that rush of serotonin when a friend texts you a link, you watch the five-second video, smile to yourself, and maybe even let a lil’ chuckle out: that’s what’s keeping us going, baby.

But not this. It has come to my attention that some people were sharing this video and praising this man, Beelzebub walking among us, as a genius. That he had figured out a clever hack, or discovered a way to marry two of life’s greatest pleasures. Those people have clearly been corrupted by some nefarious force. It’s too late for them, but not for you. Stand with me. Do what’s right. Reject this video of the hot-dog beer straw. Report for it what it is: hateful and harmful, an attack on all of us who stand in our truth, that hot dogs and beer are meant to be enjoyed separately.

These are trying times we’re in, but we can’t be complacent when a great threat is looking us in the eye. The hot-dog beer straw video must be condemned.

Apparently It’s Not Virgo Season

I remember exactly when I received this email from On the JLo, the fansite/newsletter generator that claims to send updates from Ms. Lopez herself—excuse me, Mrs. Affleck—to her worshippers. The subject line was “Wedding Dress First Looks.” The moment sticks out to me, because I remember it eliciting the most outlandish, thrilled, visceral emotion that I allowed myself to have all week. I couldn’t help it; it was a reflexive outburst. I glanced at the email subject line, the left corner of my mouth lifted slightly into a half-grin, and I whispered, “Yay.”

The reason for mentioning any of this is to contextualize my disbelief that, following wedding photos delivered to my email inbox purportedly from Jennifer Affleck herself, somehow there would be other J.Lo-related news that would give me even more joy. But that is what happened when this next, probably totally inaccurate, impossible to verify, yet juicy nonetheless news came to my attention.

It’s a series of words that seemed to have been crafted just to delight me: I read a story about how an actress from Glee revealed that during the auditions to be a back-up dancer for for one of the artist’s tours, Jennifer Lopez walked into the studio, asked any hopefuls that were born under the astrological sign of Virgo to raise their hands, and then dismissed them all on the spot.

<div class="inline-image__credit">giphy</div>
giphy

I know nothing about astrology and horoscopes, other than that I am apparently a Leo and find myself to be incredibly annoying. But on the spectrum of gossip about major celebrities’ diva behavior, there’s something intangibly hilarious about refusing to hire back-up dancers because of their astrological sign—and that it came to our attention because a former Glee star spoke about it on a podcast.

“She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’” Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the series, said on the podcast Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale. “She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Again, this is all unsubstantiated. Who knows if it’s true. But it was a solid use of 23 seconds of my time to Google whether Alex Rodriguez was a Virgo.

That Beat Ain’t Stoppin’

One thing about me is that I love musicals (unsurprising), and that I think Hairspray is a perfect one (also unsurprising).

That’s why I found it so charming to see the video that actress Shoshana Bean posted on her Instagram of the show’s original Broadway cast reuniting for its 20th anniversary to perform one of the show’s big production numbers, “The Nicest Kids in Town,” with all the athletic, exhausting choreography. (Watch it here.)

<div class="inline-image__credit">Instagram</div>
Instagram

Marissa Jaret Winokur, who played Tracy Turnblad, and Matthew Morrison, who played Link Larkin before traumatizing a generation as Mr. Schuster on Glee, were both there. It was nostalgic and impressive—that dancing is hard—but also fun to live vicariously through. What theater kid hasn’t fantasized about what it would be like to revisit that high-school musical they starred in now, as an Old? The Calvert High School Theater production of Guys and Dolls, starring Kevin Fallon as Nathan Detroit and also, with a mustache drawn on with lip liner, a Cuban dancer, is practically begging for a revival.

The Best of Films, the Worst of Films

Netflix’s The Next 365 Days is one of the worst films I have ever seen. But it did have a scene in which its star fantasizes about having a threesome with the two men she’s in a love triangle with, during which they kiss, and therefore I can’t help but root for it to be the number-one movie of the year and also want it to win the Oscar.

<div class="inline-image__credit">screenshot</div>
screenshot

What to watch this week:

The Patient: A great show with a great Steve Carell performance, and the episodes are only a half-hour. (Tuesday on FX)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: I think we all are curious what a billion-dollar TV series looks like. (Thursday on Amazon)

Funny Pages: A less-splashy A24 movie, but still an A24 movie! (Now in theaters)

What to skip this week:

MTV Video Music Awards: I know, right? They are indeed still a thing! (Sunday on MTV)

Me Time: A Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart Netflix comedy that is exactly as funny as that sounds. (Now on Netflix)

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Raptors sign forward Christian Koloko, the 33rd pick at 2022 NBA draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Christian Koloko, their only selection in the 2022 NBA draft. The Raptors announced Friday that 22-year-old Cameroonian forward, the No. 33 pick at the draft in June, signed a multi-year contract with the club. Terms were not disclosed. The seven-foot-one Koloko grew up in Douala, the same hometown as Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam, and finished high school in California. He played three seasons at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 7.3 points,

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Funk shoots 65 in The Ally Challenge, Ames two shots back after first round

    GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' The Ally Challenge. The 66-year-old Funk closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009. “It’s the first time I shot my age or broke my age in competition, so that was really cool,” Funk said. “I’ve done it a couple times for fun, but I always wanted to