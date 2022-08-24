There’s a disturbance near the Caribbean, another by Africa. What the forecast shows

A disturbance that is nearing the Caribbean Sea Wednesday could see some development in the next few days. Forecasters are also eyeing a tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa soon.

The National Hurricane Center said both systems have a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

The disturbance near the Caribbean Sea was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, as of the hurricane center’s advisory at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Conditions could “become more conducive for slow development” as it moves across the Windward Islands and into the southeastern Caribbean Sea in the next several days, according to the hurricane center.

The other disturbance might see some “slow development” later this week or over the weekend as it quickly moves west, away from Africa and into the Atlantic.

A third disturbance that forecasters were monitoring dissipated Tuesday night.

NOAA’s revised prediction says there could be 11 to 17 named storms before the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30. The next storm name on the list is Danielle.

Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew in South Florida. The Category 5 storm devastated South Miami-Dade, led to stricter building codes and changed the lives of many in South Florida.