'Disturbance' at immigration removal centre following power outage

A "disturbance" has been reported at an immigration removal centre near Heathrow Airport following a power outage.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently underway to resolve this issue



"We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.



"The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority."