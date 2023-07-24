Disturbance forms off the southeast U.S. coast. Here’s what Floridians should know

A new disturbance is taking shape off the southeast U.S. coast on Monday while a tropical wave is getting closer to the Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conductive for some gradual development of this weak low pressure as it moves towards the southeast U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend, the weather agency said in its 2 p.m. advisory.

It’s chance of formation is 0% in the next 48 hours and 20% in the next 7 days.

Tropical wave nears the Caribbean

A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is moving west near 20 mph across the Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

According to the hurricane center, this system has not become any better organized since Sunday but some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days.

It’s formation chance is 20% in the next 2 to 7 days.

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two,” the weather agency said. “Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week.”