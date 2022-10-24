There’s a disturbance in the Atlantic and another might form north of Puerto Rico

Forecasters on Monday are watching a disturbance east of Bermuda and say there’s a chance another system could form north of Puerto Rico over the next few days.

The disturbance, marked by an “X” on the hurricane center map, was around 200 miles east of Bermuda early Monday. It has a 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.

It has a short window to develop — forecasters say conditions are “marginally conducive” for the system to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next day or so — while it moves west and passes near Bermuda later Monday before turning north into cooler waters, which should end its formation chances.

Forecasters on Monday are watching a disturbance east of Bermuda and say there’s a chance another system could form north of Puerto Rico over the next few days.

The hurricane center also expects an area of low pressure will form in the Atlantic north of Puerto Rico in the next few days. Forecasters think conditions will be friendly enough for the system to develop some subtropical characteristics as it meanders over the Atlantic through the early part of the weekend.

As of the hurricane center’s advisory at 8 a.m. Monday, the system has a 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

What’s the next storm name?

Lisa is the next name on the list for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.