Distrust, duty and tradition: Why some voters went to the polls Tuesday amid the threat of COVID-19

In Sebastian, Florida, polling at an American Legion Hall had to be shut down because of COVID-19.

On Chicago's Far Southwest Side, a woman without a face covering walked up to a polling site and yelled, “Do they have face masks inside?” A poll worker peeked out, rolled her eyes and waved her inside.

In Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, 52-year-old Robert Kock said he doesn't trust mail delivery, so he cast his ballot in person "to see my vote go into the machine and get tabulated."

And, in Miami, 81-year-old Eduardo Vega and his wife went to the polls just as they have in every presidential election since becoming U.S. citizens in 2005.

Why brave the crowds and viral peril? "Tradition," said Vega, wearing a medical mask with frayed edges. "We vote the day it says on the calendar."

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, there were questions about whether in-person voting could be pulled off smoothly as cases rise in many states, and whether crowds at polling places would further spread the virus.

Across the country, people said they came out because they wanted to be sure their votes counted. They reported that the virus changed their voting experience, but it didn't derail it. Fewer people in line than some expected. Plenty of hand sanitizer.

In the New York City borough of Brooklyn, Zach Finley, 28, said he considered voting by mail but figured he was safe because he already contracted COVID-19. (He may not be; the science on that is not settled.) He said there was plenty of hand sanitizer and everyone was wearing masks.

Voters moved in and out quickly. “I almost think they had more poll workers than they needed,” he said.

Mary Wolff said she was accustomed to handing her ID to New York poll workers and had it ready, but this year they weren’t touching anything. Plexiglass separated voting booths. Everyone was masked.

“I felt safe,” Wolff said. “It was seamless.”

The coronavirus is mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk and cough, and perhaps by touching contaminated surfaces. The longer and closer the interaction – think of traditional, crowded polling sites – the greater the risk.

As of Tuesday, about 9.3 million Americans had been infected by the virus, and about 232,000 had died. Election and health officials fretted for weeks that overwhelmed polling sites might add to the outbreak, and they urged Americans to vote early or by mail.

Those pleas seemed to hit home: As Election Day dawned, nearly 100 million advance ballots had been cast. In some states, such as Texas and Michigan, early voting exceeded 90% of all ballots counted during the 2016 presidential election.

While advance voting shattered records, however, it remained unclear how many would flock to the polls Tuesday – and how the machinery of American democracy would handle a simultaneous surge of ballots and virus.

Voters wait in line to enter the polling place at Ballard High School on November 3, 2020 in Louisville.

In San Diego County, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu’s pre-election shopping spree included 800,000 gloves, 300,000 masks, 25,000 tubs of sanitary wipes and 1,800 plexiglass shields.

