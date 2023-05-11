District-run before and after school care pilot moving ahead

School trustees have approved moving forward with a pilot before and after school care program staffed by the district.

The pilot will take place at two schools: Pleasant Valley Elementary and École Hammond Bay and will operate on a cost recovery basis and staffed by CUPE members, subject to an agreement.

The north Nanaimo French immersion school was chosen for the before and after school care pilot as it will have excess space for several years, according to a staff report. Though Pleasant Valley Elementary currently has a Ministry of Education and Child Care-funded seamless day pilot in place, only half of the available spots at the school are currently in use for that program. Space availability, demand and staffing capabilities all factor into why those two schools were chosen as the pilot locations, the district said.

In September, when the board of trustees directed staff to mobilize around a district-run program beginning next school year, Secretary Treasurer Mark Walsh told the Sounder that while Gabriola Elementary fit some of the criteria a location would need to house a pilot, namely, a school with space available and that also had no current provider, Gabriola would likely not have enough staff to make it workable. “The district needs to ensure it has sufficient staff, including replacement staff, and are likely to target a school that can draw on employees from multiple other sites,” Walsh said.

The district’s break-even charge for before and after school care is $25 a day. Currently the school district’s program would not be eligible to apply become a $10-a-day ChildCareBC Centre as per the 2022 intake criteria, staff said. Walsh said the district will apply for grants that could reduce costs for families if available.

District-run child care will “be very meaningful and valuable to our families,” Trustee Tania Brzovic said at the April 26 board meeting. “I appreciate the cost recovery piece because I think it is important given our budget crunches that we have that in place.”

The board also passed a motion to advocate to the ministry for funding “to cover the increased costs associated with providing accessible and inclusive before and after school care for children with disabilities, diverse abilities and extra support needs.”

Some students require additional adult support, a staff report says, and with the cost-recovery model “providing full-time accessible spaces simply is not possible without additional funding from the ministry.

Trustee Chantal Morvay said the provincial and federal governments are not delivering sufficient funding on that front. “When you have a kid with disabilities it’s nigh on impossible to get child care.”

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder