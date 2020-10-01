District Reports on Initial Geological Work at the Tomtebo Property

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FRA: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of its recently completed initial fieldwork at its polymetallic Tomtebo Project in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden. This initial work consisted of geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling at the former Tomtebo Mine, and regionally across the 17 km mineralized trend within the 5,144 hectare Property (Figure 1). This fieldwork will be further complemented by a recently commenced review of available historic drill core from the Tomtebo Mine. The fieldwork program and review of historic drill core will enhance the historical data compilation and recently flown SkyTEM survey, all in preparation for a drilling campaign at Tomtebo planned for early-2021.

Initial Fieldwork Highlights

All outcrops in the former Tomtebo Mine area and most outcrops around the mine area were mapped and sampled, and strongly altered and mineralized rocks were identified to the south and southwest of the historic Tomtebo Mine for at least 600 m . Surface mapping west, north and east of the mine was not possible due to a veneer of overburden, but the recently flown SkyTEM survey is expected to provide valuable information about this area with no outcrop.





All rocks within the two accessible Tomtebo open pits are strongly altered throughout with occurrences of sulphide mineralization. Varying proportions of silicification (quartz-flooding), phlogopite/biotite, and anthophyllite were observed, which are all important alteration minerals associated with polymetallic mineralization in the Bergslagen District. Also, a tremolite skarn after former limestone was identified, often one of the controls on mineralization in the District.





Sulphide mineralization observed at the Tomtebo open pits comprises disseminated and stockwork vein-style pyrite and chalcopyrite with minor pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite and sphalerite. The dominance of pyrite-chalcopyrite in a strongly quartz-phlogopite altered host rock, suggests hot hydrothermal fluids from the core of a hydrothermal system, which confirms the open pit mine areas as proximal feeder zones.





Geological work at the Nyberget area which encompasses the historic Lövås Mine mapped out two large marble units with associated replacement style banded semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization . Quartz vein with abundant chalcopyrite from a historic showing was also identified, which is interpreted as distal to massive sulphide mineralization or epigenetic mineralization.





. Quartz vein with abundant chalcopyrite from a historic showing was also identified, which is interpreted as distal to massive sulphide mineralization or epigenetic mineralization. Regional geological work at the Kvistaberget area identified several mineral occurrences consisting of small pits and underground workings where quartz-chalcopyrite veins were mined.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Our preliminary geological work at the former Tomtebo Mine and regionally across the Tomtebo Property has provided us with valuable information that is being integrated with existing historical data and our recently flown SkyTEM survey to generate an even more robust understanding of the geologic package on the Property. Surface mapping of the open pits at the Tomtebo Mine has provided geological data that correlates well with the historic drill data, and provides additional confidence in the orientation of structures and mineralization at the Tomtebo Mine. Also, geological work on several regional areas within the Property identified and confirmed important indicators that have enhanced the possibility of discovering additional polymetallic mineralization."

Fieldwork at Historic Tomtebo Mine

The objective of ongoing geological work at the historic Tomtebo Mine is to identify the rock types and the hydrothermal alteration pattern that hosts the copper-gold and silver-zinc-lead mineralization, interpret the structural geometry of the rock units, and determine relationships between the mineralization and the stratigraphy and structure. The data and subsequent interpretations, combined with evaluation of the historical drill data, interpretation of the conductive and magnetic data from the recently flown SkyTEM survey, and ongoing 3D modeling of the mineralized zones at the Tomtebo Mine will form the basis for defining priority drill targets.

Mineralization at the Tomtebo Mine is within strongly altered felsic volcanic rocks, which are most likely stratified felsic volcanic ash sandstone-siltstone. An altered limestone bed (altered to tremolite skarn) up to one meter thick occurs in the east wall of the southernmost open pit. The mine workings (and likely mineralization) appear to be discordant to both the bedding and the foliation. Confirmation on the orientation of mineralization will be crucial for drill targeting, and the presence of tremolite skarn is significant given this unit's relevance to other large polymetallic deposits in the Bergslagen Mining District.

Mineralogical layering and early foliation are observed locally throughout the Tomtebo Mine area, and are defined by bands of varying quartz and phlogopite content and trains of andalusite porphyroblasts. This layering shows a consistent northwest to southeast orientation, and a moderate dip to the southwest. An overprinting foliation shows a consistent east-west orientation and sub-vertical dip. The structural data suggests that the Tomtebo Mine area is on the western limb of an antiform that plunges moderately to the west-southwest. This structural data obtained from surface mapping correlates well with the 3D modeling of the mineralized zones at depth where frequent structural measurements were historically recorded from the -200 m exploration drift.

Rock samples have been sent to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for multi-element analysis. Whole rock geochemical samples were recovered to quantify the alteration intensity and assist with the interpretation of the protolith lithologies.

Regional Fieldwork

The regional fieldwork focused on known polymetallic mineral occurrences, preliminary SkyTEM conductive and magnetic anomalies, and outcrop exposures. Much of the Tomtebo Property has a thin veneer of overburden, so mineral occurrences at the historic Lövås Mine within the Nyberget area and the Kvistaberget area were the main focal points of the regional fieldwork.

