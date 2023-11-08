District Attorney Recommends No Charges In Wisconsin Man's Death In Back Of Police Car

No charges will be filed in the death of a Wisconsin man who fatally shot himself in the head while in the back of a police squad car.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely recommended no charges against officers with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in the death of 36-year-old Jacob Albright, according to an Oct. 30 letter from Gravely.

On July 20, Albright was arrested on “weapons related offenses.” Three officers on the scene decided to wait to do a “more thorough search” of Albright after Albright “began thrashing his arms left and right,” during his arrest, according to the letter.

Because they waited, officers missed the gun tucked away in Albright’s waistband. Police said Albright later died by suicide after he shot himself in the head while in the back of a squad car outside the Kenosha County Jail with his own gun.

Video from inside the squad car and reviewed by Gravely shows Albright unfasten his seatbelt and reach for the gun in his waistband while handcuffed before shooting himself, according to Gravely.

Three of the officers involved in the incident are back on full duty following Gravely’s announcement, WISN reported Tuesday.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

Related...