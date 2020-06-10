New Distributor Rainmaker Takes Global Rights to David Tennant and Michael Sheen Lockdown Comedy ‘Staged’

Click here to read the full article.

New distributor Rainmaker Content has secured global rights excluding the U.K. to BBC One lockdown comedy “Staged,” starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Launching on BBC One today, the Infinity Hill and GCB Films Production six part series is written by Simon Evans. It features the cast of a play – the cream of the crop of acting talent – who are furloughed when their upcoming production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

“Staged’s” line-up also includes Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton as well as a selection of guest stars.

Rainmaker was set up earlier this year by former Kew Media president of distribution Greg Phillips and ex-Kew Media senior vice president, acquisitions and business development, distribution Graham Begg.

Begg said: “We are thrilled that we can launch Rainmaker with such an exceptional series that really speaks of our time. With stellar acting talent, alongside award-winning writing and production teams, this lockdown drama is funny, poignant and so relevant to now – wherever you are in the world. It is a clear indication of the calibre of programming that we intend to represent on the global stage as we build our business.”

“I can think of no better pairs of hands to put our beloved show into than those of Greg Phillips and Graham Begg”, commented “Staged” producer Victor Glynn.

Rainmaker Content says its ambition is to create, finance and distribute commercially appealing scripted and non-scripted programming, collaborating with producers, production companies and directors who have proven track records of making high quality premium programming for the widest audience.

