Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Experience Strong Growth Due to Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas Industry

Chicago, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7%, Moreover, Growing adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors in oil and gas and infrastructure and safety and security verticals will drive the demand for this market in the near future and is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Rapid digitization and automation to fulfill the rising need for productivity, efficiency and safety in various processes and growing adoption of distributed sensors in applications such as pipeline monitoring, structural health monitoring, border monitoring and control are driving the growth of distributed fiber optic sensor market.

Schlumberger is one of the key global providers of distributed fiber optic sensors and is primarily in the business of providing technologies for reservoir characterization, production, processing, and drilling in the oil & gas industry. Schlumberger was incorporated as the holding company for all the Schlumberger business units. The company is the largest supplier of integrated project management, technology, and information solutions to the oil & gas industry.

Schlumberger’s portfolio of distributed fiber optic sensors includes distributed pressure sensors, distributed temperature sensors, and distributed acoustic sensors. However, Sensa’s distributed fiber optic sensor portfolio includes distributed temperature sensors, distributed strain sensors, and distributed acoustic sensors. The company’s distributed sensors are used for boreholl seismic operations, reservoir monitoring, and downhole condition monitoring. The company has its reach globally expanding its product offerings in North America, APAC, Europe and ROW.

The distributed fiber optic sensor market is consolidated, owing to the presence of limited players. Key strategies adopted by these players to expand their product portfolio, increase their market share, and expand their presence in the market are deals and product launches. Many market players adopted product launches and deals as their primary business strategies. For instance, in May 2021, Halliburton Company and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing. The Halliburton FiberVSP™ and Odassea™ distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images in oil and gas vertical. For instance, In May 2021, AP Sensing announced the release of its 5th-Generation Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) system. With the launch of this new Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), AP Sensing makes strides in asset monitoring technology with a system that, unlike traditional point sensors, provides gapless monitoring of valuable infrastructures such as pipelines, power cables, and railways.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Estimated Value USD 0.9 Billion Expected Value USD 1.5 Billion Growth Rate 9.7% Base Year Considered 2020 Historical Data Available for Years 2017–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Segments Covered By Fiber Type

By Application

By Vertical

By Region Region Covered APAC,

Europe,

North America,

South America,

Middle East & Africa Market Leaders Schlumberger (US),

Halliburton (US),

Yokogawa Electric (Japan),

Weatherford International (Switzerland),

Luna Innovations (US),

OFS (US.),

Bandweaver(US),

Omnisens (Switzerland),

AP Sensing (Germany)

DarkPulse (US). Key Market Driver Surging demand for infrastructure vertical act as major driver for the market Key Market Opportunity Growing demand for data analysis to act as huge opportunity for the market Largest Growing Region North America Largest Market Share Segment Multimode fiber Highest CAGR Segment Safety and Security Segment

The Role of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors in Infrastructure and Safety & Security

Distributed fiber optic sensors are playing an increasingly important role in ensuring the safety and security of critical infrastructure. By using advanced fiber optic technology, these sensors are capable of detecting changes in temperature, strain, pressure, and other parameters, providing real-time data that can be used to monitor and analyze the health of structures such as bridges, tunnels, and pipelines. In addition to infrastructure monitoring, distributed fiber optic sensors are also being used in a variety of safety and security applications, such as perimeter intrusion detection, early warning systems for landslides and other natural disasters, and border surveillance. With their ability to provide accurate and continuous monitoring of large areas, distributed fiber optic sensors are becoming an essential tool for ensuring the safety and security of our most critical infrastructure.

Halliburton provides products, services, and integrated solutions for the energy industry. Halliburton operates through two business segments Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. Halliburton manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products with real-time fiber analytics technology. It measures temperature, pressure, and strain using distributed fiber optic technology. StimWatch Service and FlowWatch service are the two types of distributed sensing services used by the company to provide a real-time update on the collected data on temperature or pressure. The company’s distributed fiber sensors are ISO 9001 certified products. The company serves a large and growing worldwide customer base through an extensive distributor network and global operations across different continents.

Recent Developments in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor

In May 2021, AP Sensing announced the release of its 5th-Generation Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) system. With the launch of this new Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), AP Sensing makes strides in asset monitoring technology with a system that, unlike traditional point sensors, provides gapless monitoring of valuable infrastructures such as pipelines, power cables, and railways.

In May 2021, Halliburton Company and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing. The Halliburton FiberVSP™ and Odassea™ distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images in oil and gas vertical.

In October 2020, Luna Innovations announced that, while working in partnership with Shell’s GameChanger’s early-stage-technologies program, it has developed an innovative concept for measuring in-situ stresses in subsurface rock using its fiber optic sensing solutions. When deployed, this technique would provide critical measurements with unmatched consistency and depth resolution, allowing safer and more efficient well operations.

