Distributed Control System Market by Shipment Scale, by Component, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The DCS market is projected to reach USD 23. 2 billion by 2026 from an estimated of USD 17. 5 billion in 2021, in order to meet the increasing demand from power sector. It provides benefits such as a Distributed control systems have networking capabilities that are useful for business management, and the ability of these systems to process a large number of I/O points simultaneously has led to the growth of the DCS market.

“The software segment by component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.” Based on the component of DCS systems, the software component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2026. The software segment includes IT applications such as advanced process control systems, controller integration with DCS, technology libraries, telecontrol software, connectivity solutions, parameter control and materials management systems, process optimization and process safety solutions, and advanced software and virtualization solutions. It offers a common platform for devices to connect and operate. Upgrades to existing software, increased use of distributed control systems in cloud computing technologies, and upcoming technologies such as IoT are the major drivers of the software segment of the DCS market.



The software solutions are cost-effective and can be replaced and upgraded easily. “Continuous process segment by application is expected to emerge as the largest segment for DCS implementation” The continuous process segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The continuous process is a method where the manufacturing process is carried out without any interruption and is generally preferred when producing large quantities. It is the faster-growing application in the DCS market.



The continuous production process is used in oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water & wastewater treatment industries and is one of the more efficient and profitable methods of production. The use of distributed control systems in nuclear as well as renewable sectors in the power generation industry and in upstream and downstream activities in the oil & gas industry are the major factors driving the continuous process segment.



The increasing production of chemicals and the growing demand for distribution control systems in the refining industry also contribute to the segment’s growth. “Asia Pacific: The largest DCS market” Asia Pacific is currently the largest DCS market, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2020. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.



The market is expected to grow due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and economic growth in the region, leading to the installation of new DCS systems in various emerging economies. Breakdown of Primaries: In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects.



The distribution of primary interviews is as follows: By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11% By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: Asia Pacific- 70%, North America- 10%, Middle East- 10%, and Europe- 10% Note: Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers. Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 20120. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The leading players in the DCS market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Siemens (Germany), and Honeywell (US). Research Coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global DCS market, by shipment scale, by component, by application, by end user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the DCS market. Key Benefits of Buying the Report The report identifies and addresses the key markets for DCS, which would help DCS manufacturers review the growth in demand.



2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions

