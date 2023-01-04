Distributed Cloud Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the distributed cloud market are Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc. , CloudSigma AG, DigitalOcean LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle and Rackspace Technology, Salesforces Inc.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Cloud Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact"
, VMware Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.), Pivotal Inc, SAP SE, Verizon, F5 Inc, and Axway.

The global distributed cloud market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $3.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The distributed cloud market is expected to grow to $7.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

Distributed cloud refers to an architecture where multiple clouds are used to satisfy performance requirements, compliance needs, and edge computing concerns while being centrally managed from the public cloud provider. In a distributed cloud, services are situated or distributed to certain places to minimize latency, and these services benefit from a single, standardized command post across public and private cloud environments.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The distributed cloud market consists of revenue earned by offering services to achieve performance and extremely specific requirements for response time, legal or governance compliance needs, or other demands requiring cloud infrastructure to be situated anywhere other than the cloud provider’s typical availability zones.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

North America was the largest region in the distributed cloud market in 2021. The regions covered in the distributed cloud market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The revenues for specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of distributed cloud are public-resource computing and volunteer cloud computing.Public-resource computing is a combination or compromise of cloud computing and distributed computing that associates computers in geographically scattered locations linked to collaborating on computer-intensive tasks.

The different types of services include data security, data storage, networking, autonomy, and others that are offered for large enterprises and small and medium enterprises for edge computing, content delivery, intelligent transportation, and other applications. The several end users include banking, financial services, and insurance, government, and defense, retail, and e-commerce, healthcare, it and telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment, others.

The adoption of distributed cloud by end-user industries is expected to boost the growth of the distributed cloud market going forward.A distributed cloud service is a public cloud that operates in multiple locations.

This distribution of services enables an organization to satisfy extreme specific requirements for response time and performance, regulatory or governance compliance mandate, or other demands requiring cloud infrastructure to be situated anywhere other than the cloud provider’s typical availability zones.It offers benefits including increased compliance and uptime, scalability & flexibility, and faster processing, and performance.

These advantages encourage organizations to adopt distributed cloud computing.For instance, in March 2020, according to a global survey of more than 400 IT executives which was conducted by Volterra, a US-based company and innovator in distributed cloud services, 97% of IT leaders are planning to distribute workloads across two or more clouds.

Out of the main reasons, 63% of respondents chose for maximizing availability and reliability, 47% of respondents chose for meeting regulatory and compliance requirements and 42% of respondents chose for leveraging best-of-breed services from each provider. Therefore, the adoption of distributed cloud by end-user industries is driving the growth of distributed cloud market.

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the distributed cloud market.Major companies operating in the distributed cloud market are focused on providing innovative solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2022, F5, Inc. a US-based company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, and application delivery networking (ADN) launched a Distributed Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), an innovative software as a service (SaaS) offering that safeguards apps and APIs distributed across clouds and edge sites. Distributed Cloud WAAP is a multi-layered solution that offers web application firewall (WAF) capabilities with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, bot defense, and API protection. It provides strong security capabilities and a streamlined set of controls to manage the capabilities to protect apps and APIs from a variety of threats and fraud by merging formerly disparate features into a conveniently deployed as-a-service solution. Customers can deploy, protect, and run their applications in a cloud-native environment wherever it is required in a data center, across several clouds, in a hybrid cloud, or at the enterprise edge, using the F5 Distributed Cloud Platform.

In January 2021, F5 Inc., a US-based company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, and application delivery networking (ADN) acquired Volterra, Inc. for an amount of $500 million. This acquisition helps F5 to create a first-edge platform built for enterprises and service providers which will be security-first and app-driven with unlimited scale. Volterra Inc. is a US-based multi-cloud and distributed cloud management company.

The countries covered in the distributed cloud market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The distributed cloud market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides distributed cloud market statistics, including distributed cloud industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with distributed cloud market share, detailed distributed cloud market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the distributed cloud industry. This distributed cloud market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
