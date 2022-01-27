Distributed Antenna System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The DAS market is projected to grow from USD 8. 7 billion in 2021 to USD 12. 7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 5% during the forecast period. The market for services is expected to be worth USD 8.

7 billion by 2027, while the market for components is expected to be worth USD 4.0 billion by 2027, growing at CAGRs of 6.5% and 7.0%, respectively. Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market include increasing mobile data traffic, growing number of connected devices due to Internet of Things (IoT), rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and increasing construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts.

Services segment to account for the largest share of distributed antenna systems (DAS) market during the forecast period
On the basis of offering, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into components, and services. The services segment (pre-sales services, installation services, and post-sales services) is projected to hold the largest market share than components segment owing to the high capital expenditure in installation and maintenance of DAS in both, outdoor and indoor environment.

Indoor coverage to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
Based on coverage, The distributed antenna system (DAS) market for indoor coverage is expected to hold a larger share during the forecast period.The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand from various consumers for continuous connectivity.

According to Cisco, ~80% of the data consumed by people is indoors. Therefore, the installation of the DAS networks in buildings would provide enhanced cellular services and better voice and data services to occupants

North America to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest DAS market during the forecast period.It is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world.

The consumers in this region have readily adopted 4G- enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world.According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2019, North America records the highest use of smartphones, and the traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 45 GB by the end of 2025.

The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing emphasis of government offices on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users’ demand for seamless connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 38%, Tier 2 = 28%, and Tier 3 = 34%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 30%
• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%

Some of the key players in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market are CommScope (US), Corning (US), PBE Axell (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (China), SOLiD Technologies (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US).

Research Coverage:
In this report, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented on the basis of offering, coverage, ownership model, user facility area, vertical, frequency protocol, network type, signal source, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.

It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the distributed antenna system ( DAS) ecosystem.

Key Benefits to Buy the Report:
• This report includes statistics for the distributed antenna system (DAS) market based on offering, coverage, ownership model, user facility area, vertical, frequency protocol, network type, signal source, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.
• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.
• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the distributed antennas system (DAS) market have been provided in detail in this report.
• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.
