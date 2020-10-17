Distribute CM Relief Kits to residents at doorstep, Telangana Minister KTR tells officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials and public representatives to distribute the Chief Minister Relief Kits at the doorsteps of the residents in the rain affected areas across the city.

The CM Relief Kits, consisting of provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month and three blankets, are being distributed as per CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's directions.

KTR also reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities being taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in inundated areas of the city on Saturday.

"Expedite all the relief and restoration measures and bring back normalcy at the earliest," KTR told the officials.

They were also asked to hire additional manpower, equipment and machinery, wherever necessary, and to complete enumeration of houses and other property damaged during the heavy rains.

He also asked for emphasising on sanitation and spraying disinfectants in rain-affected areas along with organising mobile medical camps.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty, along with other officials were present with the MAUD Minister on Saturday. (ANI)