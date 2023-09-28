Distracted drivers cause road deaths to reach a 10-year high

More journeys, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, has also contributed to the rise in road deaths - ROBERT HYRONS/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road deaths have risen by 10 per cent with fatal crashes caused by distracted and speeding drivers reaching a 10-year high, figures have revealed.

Fatalities increased from 1,558 in 2021 to 1,711 last year, figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) show.

More journeys on the roads, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, is partly to blame for the rise, the DfT said.

Deaths caused by distraction or impairment rose from 374 in 2013 to 458 in 2022 while incidents of deaths from speeding increased by nearly 20 per cent from 249 to 303.

There were also 28,031 people suffering serious injuries on Britain’s roads last year, with the total number of casualties of all severities reaching 135,480.

Preventable tragedy

Industry bodies have called on the Government to launch a new road safety strategy to help prevent future deaths.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

“It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seat belt.

“There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two-second action.

“It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads. As well as having more cops in cars to catch people in the act, road users need to take responsibility when heading out on the roads.”

Rebecca Guy, road safety manager for England at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) said: “The data paints a grim picture of road safety in Great Britain.

“The distinct lack of progress in publishing a road safety strategy since 2019 is deeply concerning, and we urge the Government to publish a clear, evidence-based road safety strategy before more people are killed on the roads.”