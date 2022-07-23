‘Distortion of democracy’: Fury over new rule that allows Tory members to change their leadership vote

Camilla Turner
·6 min read
Truss Sunak - PA Wire
Truss Sunak - PA Wire

Tory members will be able to change their vote in the leadership contest in a rule that has been branded “a distortion of democracy”.

Allies of Liz Truss - who is currently polling ahead of Rishi Sunak among Party members - fear the quirk will work to her rival’s advantage.

It has also emerged that Party members who are not UK citizens are allowed to vote in the contest, even though they are electing the next prime minister and would not be allowed to vote in a General Election.

The rules of the leadership contest, set by the 1922 committee of backbenchers and the Conservative Party board, state that members should only vote once but if a “duplicate” vote is recorded, the second one will be counted.

The second vote system was in place at the last leadership contest but for the first time, ballot papers can be submitted electronically as well as by post over the summer. The change was introduced owing to the threat of industrial action by Royal Mail this summer as well as the calculation that some members may be having a holiday abroad in August.

Tory party members are understood to be furious about the handling of the votes as they fear the electronic ballot will make it easier to cast a second vote if they change their minds.

John Strafford, chair of the Campaign for Conservative Democracy which represents grassroots activists, said the ability to vote twice is a “complete distortion of democracy”.

Liz Truss - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Liz Truss - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He told The Telegraph: “In a democracy, you vote once and that's the end of the ballot. To start bringing systems in when you can change your vote is a reminder of the disgraceful tactics in the states during the Lyndon Johnson era and I cannot condemn it strongly enough. This election has become a complete and utter farce - unless we get real party reforms the party will go down the plughole.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Ms Truss are concerned that the possibility of a second vote could work against her given her early lead in the polls among Tory members.

Ballot papers are due to arrive on members’ doorsteps between August 1 and August 5, and the voting will remain open until September 2, giving members a month to make up their minds. Those living overseas - which make up around one per cent of party membership - will be sent electronic ballot papers by email.

“The short campaign with MPs was really good for Rishi, he was in a strong position, he could rack things up and hold tight,” an ally of the Foreign Secretary said.

“The longer the campaign is, the less certain it is for the front runner. A lot of people think it’s an eccentric decision to allow the second vote.”

They added the long window for ballots to be returned gives people ample opportunity to “chop and change” their vote, likening the second vote to members getting “an extra roll of the dice”.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, a former Conservative party leader, said the voting system is “fraught with difficulties”.

He said: “It is bonkers, the whole thing. It is easy enough to hack into computers, you could cause mayhem. I don’t see what the problem is with the written ballots, they go into a special envelope, they are counted and that’s it.”

Sir Iain, who is backing Ms Truss, said the electronic ballots are “just ludicrous”, adding: “It is complex and will lead to all sorts of challenges, no one will know whether someone voted or did it for them. There hasn’t been a dry run - these things are really complex. You don’t want to try it in the middle of an election for a prime minister.”

Separately, the Tory peer and election guru Lord Hayward on Saturday night urged Conservative party bosses to allow those who have allowed their membership to lapse due to disaffection with Boris Johnson to rejoin and cast a vote in the leadership election.

Only those who have been members for a minimum of three months prior to the close of the ballots can cast a vote.

In a letter to Andrew Stephenson MP, the chairman of the Party and to Darren Mott, its chief executive, he pointed out that these people are “obvious targets for re-recruitment” to the Party.

He explained that while he understands the need for the three-month rule to prevent entryism, it should not apply to those who have left the Party in the past 12 months since they are not, strictly speaking, “new” members.

“By offering this opportunity, the Party is not opening a pandora’s box of unknown individuals joining the party with political chicanery in mind. They would be giving the chance to the Party both to expand its membership and improve its finances,” he said.

A Conservative spokesman said: “As the ballot packs explicitly state, members only get one vote in this leadership contest. Should our ballot company receive a duplicate vote, only one vote will be counted.”

Well-off, white southerners

Definitive information about who the Conservative Party’s some 160,000 members are is difficult to come by since it is not officially published.

Polling from Opinium, published by Politico this week, found that the Conservative Party is perceived by the general public to be to the right of them when it comes to gender, race and trans equality.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University, London, who has spent the past decade studying the Party’s membership, said that the caricature of older, well-off, white southerners “isn’t so very far from the truth”.

Data from his research, published earlier this week by the Financial Times, shows a membership that in 2020 was more male, white, southern, Brexit-leaning and affluent than the population as a whole, as well as being older.

Nearly two-thirds of Tory members (63 per cent) are men, the research found, compared with just under half of the British population. More than three quarters (76 per cent) backed Brexit, against 52 per cent of voters as a whole.

About 80 per cent are thought to be “ABC1s”, the name of the highest-paid and most-educated demographic groups, compared with 53 per cent of the population.

Prof Bale estimated that 42 per cent of Tory members live in the south of England outside of London, roughly twice the proportion of the wider population.

However, the view that Tory party members are to the Right on policy issues is not necessarily true, separate polling by Opinium shows.

While 29 per cent of the membership thought tax and spending should be cut, 38 per cent felt the balance was about right and one in five thought taxes should rise.

The highest priority for members is the squeeze on living standards, followed by immigration, including concerns about “small boats” crossing the English Channel, along with the economy.

