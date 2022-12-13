Distinguished Innovator in Genomics Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of Predictive Oncology

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced the appointment of Marc Malandro, Ph.D., to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board where he will serve alongside other key thought leaders in their respective fields to guide the company's scientific initiatives and growth strategy.

A highly regarded scientific leader with significant experience in business, law and philanthropy, Dr. Malandro currently serves as the Vice President of Operations for Science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, where he is part of the team that partners, supports and builds novel advances and tools to enable and accelerate biomedical research.

“Marc is not only a very insightful scientist, but he is an equally perceptive and thoughtful innovator. His understanding of the business of science, and the commercial application of novel discovery, is precisely why he is such a valuable scientific advisor,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Predictive Oncology’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Marc’s understanding of the depth and breadth of the biopharmaceutical industry is invaluable as we look to build relationships and progress to help accelerate drug discovery and advance drug development.”

As an expert in genomics, molecular biology, biochemistry and bioengineering, Dr. Malandro has held roles in both business and corporate settings. Prior to Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, he was Vice Chancellor for Technology Management and Commercialization and the Founding Director of the Innovation Institute at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to that, Dr. Malandro co-founded Sagres Discovery, a systems biology company focused on the understanding of the molecular basis of cancer, where he served as Vice President of Technology and Strategic Alliances. There he was involved in all aspects of intellectual property, licensing and alliance management.

“There is a lot of great work going on at Predictive Oncology, especially in the area of drug discovery. I’m glad I can bring what I’ve learned in my past experiences to help the company strengthen relationships with pharma partners and set the road map for future growth,” explained Dr. Malandro.

Dr. Malandro received his B.S. and M.S. in Biological Sciences and D.Sc. from Youngstown State University and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Florida College of Medicine.

About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop optimal cancer therapies, which can ultimately lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Through AI, Predictive Oncology uses a biobank of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to help the drug discovery process and increase the probability of success. The company offers a suite of solutions for oncology drug development from early discovery to clinical trials.

