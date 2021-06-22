Distinguished Canadian Leaders form Business Advisory on India

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada-India Business Council is very pleased to announce the formation of its inaugural Advisory Council. The Advisory will compose of top-tier globally-minded leaders with deep bi-national market experience from a cross-section of economic sectors. The Advisory has been created to provide informed insights on expanding the Canada-India economic corridor and turbo charging exchanges between the two countries.

Canada and India are interconnected in investment, agriculture, education, technology, and energy. Canadian investment firms are among the global leaders investing in India. India, the largest democracy, is forecasted to become the world's third-largest economy within the decade. The country is expected to add 60,000 kilometres of roads and build 100 new airports by 2025, double its renewable energy generation capacity by 2022, and has the potential to add $70 billion-dollars to its agriculture sector by means of digitization by 2025. India is globally renowned for its start-up ecosystem, boasting more than 100 unicorns, 15 of which emerged in the first half of 2021.

"India's Prime Minister Modi offered the inaugural address at the Council's Invest India conference last fall. The creation of this Advisory is a direct, business-led response to Prime Minister Modi's call to action," says Victor Thomas, President and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. "Our Advisory of distinguished Canadian leaders from coast-to-coast and the High Commissioner of India, will provide the Council with key insights on how to significantly grow the economic corridor. I believe this will also help pave the way for Canadian small and medium enterprises to do more with India."

New Advisory Members:

Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

H.E. Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner, High Commission of India to Canada

Marc-André Blanchard, EVP and Head of CDPQ Global, CDPQ; Former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations

Christy Clark, Senior Advisor, Bennett Jones; Former Premier of British Columbia

Bob Dhillon, President and CEO, Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Gordon J. Fyfe, CEO and CIO, BCI

Tim Gitzel, President and CEO, Cameco

Goldy Hyder, President and CEO, Business Council of Canada; Chair, Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council

Pat Koval, Chair, Canada-India Business Council

Gordon McKenzie, President and CEO, Canpotex

Vianne Timmons, President and Vice-Chancellor, Memorial University of Newfoundland

Victor T. Thomas, President and CEO, Canada-India Business Council

Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

For nearly 40 years, the Canada-India Business Council has been the premier bi-national link for business, convening key leaders in industry, post-secondary, and government. The organization is committed to nurturing and developing relationships between the two countries with the principal purpose of growing their economies and accelerating mutual prosperity.

