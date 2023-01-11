The distinction about two key Miami Hurricanes’ pickups. And UM personnel notes

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday:

▪ Talk about impressive: Miami’s two new veteran offensive linemen, Alabama’s Javion Cohen and UCF’s Matt Lee, combined to pass block on 876 snaps last season and didn’t allow a single sack.

What’s more, they combined to allow a quarterback pressure just 10 times - four against Lee and six against Cohen.

That means the defender trying to get past them to the quarterback had success just 1.1 percent of the time -- and even those didn’t result in sacks.

Only four FBS centers played more pass-blocking snaps than Lee without allowing a sack. And nobody permitted fewer quarterback pressures in as many snaps.

No wonder Tyler Van Dyke flew down from Connecticut to meet with Lee during his UM visit last weekend, as Canesport first reported.

What’s more, Pro Football Focus rated Lee the eighth best run-blocking center in the country. Cohen was rated the 66th best run blocking guard among 639 FBS guards.

So UM is getting two complete veteran offensive linemen.

▪ Mario Cristobal hasn’t revealed if there will be any staff changes.

A UM football staffer said he wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a veteran addition on the offensive side of the ball, though it’s unclear if that would be a coach or analyst.

Keep in mind that UM owes offensive coordinator Josh Gattis a lot of money.

In general, coaching changes often don’t happen until February or March and often result from a coach being encouraged to look elsewhere.

▪ Besides physical traits, UM is prioritizing character in personnel evaluation.

A UM official said the Canes were initially interested in two players in the transfer portal but backed away when they received information about marijuana use.

▪ Beyond defensive lineman Rueben Bain (who had 28 sacks last season and can play end or tackle), there are two fascinating edge players in this UM class with California-based Collins Acheampong and IMG Academy’s Jayden Wayne.

“The way to come off the edge, get hands on people and shed them the way Collins does, that’s a uniquely talented guy that’s really hard to find,” Cristobal said. “Collins was a late flip. His heart was always set on Miami.”

Wayne, who was assessed by his IMG coach in our Tuesday piece, is a player that Cristobal said he “offered a scholarship to at the Pacific Northwest camp in Portland, Oregon four years ago. Watching this long skinny dude, looked like an Avatar, running around all the over the place, not knowing what’s up.

“Found him, offered, four years later, one of the best players in the entire country. All of a sudden, he’s over there [at IMG] with Francis Mauigoa, Antonio Tripp and then Riley Williams.”

Cristobal offered Williams a scholarship three years ago. “Riley was a big receiver that kept growing and growing so you had to move a little closer to the ball.”

▪ Among the four freshmen linebackers, Orlando’s Malik Bryant and Fayetteville, Georgia-based Raul Aguirre seem to have a chance to earn immediate playing time. Aguirre comes off a 96-tackle season.

“His father is from Miami; [offensive line coach Alex Mirabal was his teacher,” Cristobal said. “Big physical guy, Downhill player. Defensive player of the year in the region. 235 plus. The day he came here, we were in love with him. He’s a ball of energy.”

Georgia-based Marcellius Pullman and Miami Palmetto’s Bobby Washington also will get a chance to compete for playing time, because UM has only four experienced linebackers (Corey Flagg Jr., Wesley Bissainthe, Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa and Chase Smith).

▪ Virginia-based freshman Kaleb Spencer, who played linebacker in high school, will be a safety at UM.

“Turn on the film, and it’s hard to find a safety in high school that runs like he does and puts a stop to the run game,” Cristobal said. “He understands coverages extremely well. He had an injury, season cut short but up until then, he was one of the most physical players we’ve seen on tape.”