Distant cries from marsh at night lead rescuers into NC wetland, officials say

Alison Cutler
·1 min read

Under the cloak of a North Carolina night, a woman walking outside heard a noise in the distance.

It was a cry for help from a far-off marsh.

The woman called 911 around 10 p.m. June 16 to alert authorities, according to a news release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The county marine patrol unit and Sunset Beach fire department ventured into the marsh to locate the calls for help, according to the release.

In less than an hour, by simply shouting and listening, rescuers found a lone kayaker in the marsh between Sunset Beach and Bird Island, the release said.

“He was tired and cold but otherwise, thankfully, safe and uninjured,” the sheriff’s department said.

Rescuers pulled the man to safety using the sheriff’s office’s boat. The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone who hears someone in distress to call authorities, like the citizen who hear the kayker’s calls for help.

“Had this woman not called, the situation may have ended tragically. Great job to her - she is a heroine!” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials reminded kayakers, paddle boarders and canoers to let people know where they will be traveling and wear life jackets.

Sunset Beach is about 50 miles southwest of Wilmington.

