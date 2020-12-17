Dissident who tried to start car fire outside Iranian Embassy found guilty
An Iranian dissident has been convicted after planting a viable incendiary device in a vehicle outside his country's embassy in London.
Sam Parsa, 59, stuffed a bottle of flammable liquid and a scarf into the exhaust pipe of an Iranian diplomatic car in the early hours of September 5, 2018.
A day later, building site workers near the embassy, beside Hyde Park in Kensington, spotted the bottle and raised the alarm.
Prosecutor Benjamin Holt told jurors that experts confirmed it was a “viable incendiary device”.
If someone had turned on the car’s ignition, the temperature in the exhaust could have caused a “pool fire“, he told the court.
“Such a fire is, you may think, inevitably going to endanger the life of people in the car and any pedestrians who might be walking past at the time,” Mr Holt said.
Officers recovered CCTV footage of a shadowy figure crouching next to the BMW vehicle and “fiddling around” by the exhaust for about a minute before walking off.
An examination of the plastic bottle and scarf linked them to Parsa by his DNA.
Police arrested him at his home in Tottenham, north London, seven weeks later.
When told of the allegation against him, the defendant said: “This is all fake.”
In a search of his flat, officers found recordings of Parsa speaking on a US-based radio show.
The defendant voiced his opposition to the “rotten and fossilised” Iranian regime, saying he was an ex-political prisoner who had fled to England as a political refugee.
Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I am pleased with this conviction; Sam Parsa carried out a very reckless act which could have endangered lives.
“Thanks to the thorough investigation of detectives, we swiftly identified Parsa as the culprit and seized the vital evidence which proved he was at the scene.
“I would also like to praise the vigilance of the member of public who spotted the dangerous bottle in the car’s exhaust pipe and instantly informed police, enabling us to quickly resolve a potentially dangerous situation.
“Police also rely on information from the public and I urge everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious at all to police.”