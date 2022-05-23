Disruptive Sports Memorabilia Brand SportsCast Announces Upcoming Participation in Technology and Media Events

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- SportsCast, a first-of-its-kind provider of digital sports memorabilia, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Podfest Expo and Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit events happening May 26-29 in Orlando, Florida.

SportsCast is transforming digital sports collectibles by fusing ingenious original artwork digital cards with captivating athlete-created video content together in unique, highly collectible NFTs. SportsCast NFTs are not just another digital card. These are cards with a kick, containing exclusive digital experiences that can never be replicated.

Each specially encoded collectible card enables personal access to select SportsCast episodes – fascinating private conversations shared via video by well-known sports figures themselves that showcase these accomplished athletes, eye-to-eye, who share stories of challenge, defeat, tenacity and triumph.

“SportsCast was born as a way to combine the development opportunities presented by web3 with our considerable expertise in athlete management. I’ve been in the sports business space for 25 years, and this is something special,” added Garrick Dorn, managing partner of SportsCast. “We couldn’t be more pumped to participate at both Podfest Expo and Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit as we continue to put a spotlight on SportsCast’s innovative approach to sports collectibles.”

“We are pleased to welcome SportsCast in their first participation at PodFest Expo and Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit,” said Chris Krimitsos, the founding organizer of both conferences. “SportsCast is exactly the type of disruptive, technology-forward brand that we love to see exhibiting at our events. With their collectible NFTs that bring together artwork and video, we firmly believe SportsCast will benefit from the added visibility they gain by participating in both events.”

Podfest Expo is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest running, in-person conference of its type, holding the Guinness World Record for “Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week.” The Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit highlights the ever-expanding financial technology industry in the Sunshine State.

About SportsCast

SportsCast is transforming sports media collectibles by combining athlete-driven content with the power of NFTs to give you exclusive access to amazing stories from current players, legends and future stars. SportsCast recently dropped its first collectible NFT, The Zeb Noland Story, which tells the inspirational saga of the American football player who started as a quarterback for Iowa State University and North Dakota State University before taking a graduate assistant coaching job at the University of South Carolina. Noland then, despite being a coach, capped his playing career by using his final remaining eligibility to start at quarterback for South Carolina during the 2021 season when an injury took down the team’s starter. For more information, please visit www.SportsCast.net.

