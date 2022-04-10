Disruptive April snowstorm threatens eastern Prairies amid spring chill

Disruptive April snowstorm threatens eastern Prairies amid spring chill
Disruptive April snowstorm threatens eastern Prairies amid spring chill

We're coming up the midway mark of April, but winter still wants to keep a good grip on the Prairies. This week is a good example of that, with unseasonable cold and a significant snowstorm on the doorsteps for eastern regions, as a stateside low will track in for Wednesday. Widespread accumulations of 20-40 cm of snow are expected, with locally up to 60 cm possible. Blizzard conditions are possible, so expect hazardous travel. More on the cold and potentially signficant snowstorm for the eastern Prairies, below.

DON'T MISS: Red River flood risk low, but Manitoba isn't out of the woods yet

THIS WEEK: COLD FILTERS ACROSS THE PRAIRIES, ALL EYES ON POTENT SNOWSTORM IN THE EAST

After Alberta's brief fling with early summer-like warmth Friday, temperatures have plummeted across the province this weekend. Thanks to a trough over the region, the cold will continue to push east across the Prairies this week, eventually reaching Manitoba by mid-week -- timed with a potential snowstorm.

On Monday, for example, cities such as Calgary and Regina will struggle to hit the freezing mark on Monday, and by Tuesday, they will hit -2°C and -1°C, respectively. Much of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be plunged into the minus single digits -- temperatures you’d expect to see in early February instead. Southern Manitoba will start to see a drop, but will still hover around the 5-degree mark.

In addition to the temperatures, all eyes are on southeastern Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario for the latter half of the week with a high-impact stateside storm that is expected to track through. Special weather statements are already in place in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

A Colorado low will rapidly intensify as it tracks to Minnesota and then into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. This will be a very high-impact storm for much of the central U.S. with a multi-day severe weather outbreak including numerous tornadoes likely for parts of the Deep South and an intense blizzard likely for portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

That same low is expected to bring heavy snow to southeastern Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, possibly resulting in blizzard conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. With the blustery winds accompanying the snow, this would highly disrupt travel along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway on the Canadian side of the border, as well. Power outages, road closures and school cancellations are also possible.

The exact track still remains uncertain but the models are agreeing on mainly rain over Thunder Bay, Ont., though with a possible rain-snow mix. Snow will be expected from Manitoba to North Dakota Wednesday through Thursday. Widespread totals of 20-40 cm are anticipated, locally up to 60 cm is possible. Snowfall will occur over a prolonged period of time -- up to 48 hours for some areas.

"Lots of moisture is being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures have cooled significantly, which has ramped up snow totals over North Dakota," said Ida Hung, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

If the snowfall does pan out, the precipitation could have negative implications for the Red River flooding potential.

The good news is that cold won't be sticking around for an extended period of time, as if often did in the winter. It looks like milder Pacific air will return to the Prairies the week after next.

Thumbnail courtesy of Chris D./The Weather Network, taken on Jan. 21, 2022 in Winnipeg, Man.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

