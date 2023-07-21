Disputed lots owned by ‘King of Coconut Grove’ are likely headed for auction

New million-dollar houses were supposed to be built on a dozen prime lots in Coconut Grove. But a real estate developer accused of fraud — and broke, according to his lawyer — never fulfilled his promises to eager buyers who gave him huge deposits, and the properties are likely to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Receiver Alan Fine, appointed to manage the maze of the case against self-styled “King of Coconut Grove” Doug Cox, his domestic partner Nicole Pearl and their companies, has asked Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey to approve the sale of the undeveloped lots.

Some of the lots are still under contract to buyers who have waited years for their houses to be built as completion dates came and went and nothing happened on the properties. Cox hadn’t pulled building permits on them. Four of the properties have old houses on them slated for demolition. The others are empty.

Sale prices in the Grove have doubled since 2020 — and mortgage rates have tripled — as the Miami housing market boomed during the COVID influx of new residents. Original buyers say they can’t afford today’s prices and want their contracts honored.

But one of Fine’s duties is to “maximize the assets and minimize the liabilities” of Cox’s companies, and so he has decided to start the “process of marketing the lots for a bulk sale” at current market value. Cox has also sold 12 nearly finished townhouses on Coconut Avenue in the Grove but has not allowed buyers to complete the sales and move in; those properties are also under the control of Fine, whom Bailey appointed as receiver in May.

The lot in the 2000 block of Secoffee Street in North Coconut Grove is one of the 12 lots owned by Coconut Grove developer Doug Cox that a court-appointed receiver wants to auction off, according to court records.

Bidder steps up

Fine already has a buyer who is offering $16.5 million for the 12 undeveloped lots: Red Treehouse LLC, a company formed two weeks ago in Wyoming by Phillip Sylvester, a Chicago-based real estate investor and Cox’s partner since 2015 in a joint venture to build and sell houses in the Grove.

Sylvester is suing Cox, claiming he, too, was deceived by Cox, who broke their agreement and says Cox owes him $7 million.

Sylvester said he discovered what Cox was doing when he read a March article in the Miami Herald, confronted Cox, and then, fearing Cox was pocketing the money and driving the development companies to bankruptcy in a “fraudulent scheme,” filed the emergency request for a receiver to take over management.

Fine said Sylvester’s offer qualifies him as the “stalking horse” or first bidder. If no one out-bids him, he buys the properties he initially bought and agreed to develop with Cox five years ago.

“The receiver has determined that the sale of the lots to the purchaser under the agreement as a ‘stalking horse’ and an auction governed by the procedures proposed herein will enable the receiver to obtain the highest and best offer for the lots,” Fine said in his motion to Bailey.

What does Fine’s goal for the undeveloped lots portend for the dozen additional Cox properties that have had nearly finished townhouses sitting on them for at least two years? It’s unclear.

The townhouses are all under contract with buyers, some under double and even triple contracts. The 4,000-square-foot townhouses initially went under contract for $1.2 million to $1.8 million, with deposits ranging from $300,000 to $550,000.

Cox and Pearl are accused in court records of stalling buyers and preventing them from moving in by not completing final inspections and obtaining certificates of occupancy while they resold the houses at higher prices and collected larger deposits from subsequent unsuspecting buyers.

Several townhouses can be seen in the 2900 block of Coconut Avenue in the Coconut Grove area of Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The property is owned by Doug Cox/Drive Development.

Cox has not responded to the Herald’s repeated queries.

Fine estimates Cox and Pearl collected $22 million in deposits over five years, including $3.3 million from four buyers on a single townhouse at 2960 Coconut Ave.. Three people have contracts on it now, including one for $2.475 million with a $742,500 deposit from February 2022 and one for $2.375 million with a $1.52 million deposit from January, according to lawsuits. The third one, amount unspecified, was signed in December, according to court records.

All the while, buyers says Cox and Pearl assured them they were close to completing the final touches, stringing some along as they moved to Miami from New York, Chicago and California, placed their belongings in storage and lived with relatives or rented apartments — at skyrocketing rental rates — in anticipation of moving into their dream homes within 60 days. Some of the original buyers walked through the townhouses in 2020 and 2021 and assumed that since the homes were only lacking a mirror here or a fixture there that they would close in a matter of weeks.

Instead, Cox put up “No Trespassing” signs and security cameras and forbade them from stepping on the properties.

A no-trespassing sign sits in front of townhouses along Coconut Grove Avenue in Miami, Florida on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many of the homebuyers have been waiting two to three years to move into their newly constructed dream homes owned by Coconut Grove developer Doug Cox, who has kept extending the closing date. A court-appointed receiver is now overseeing the properties.

Cox, a developer in one of the hottest markets in the country, has not closed a home sale since 2019.

“I have yet to see any substantial, conscientious attempt to honor the legally binding contracts of the buyers,” said Michael Coyne, who bought one of Cox’s townhouses on Coconut Avenue for $1.6 million in 2021 and put down a $487,500 deposit. “We’re hoping for a fair outcome. We hope the judge and receiver are working on behalf of the wronged victims who have suffered an injustice and severe financial harm as a result of fraud.

“I am ready to finish buying my house right now without a certificate of occupancy. We believe the original buyers deserve that opportunity.”

$20 million not accounted for

The estimated value of all the properties — the lots and townhouses — is $65 million to $69 million. The claims of buyers, investors, Sylvester and a lender that is charging 24.5 percent interest add up to $85.5 million, according to Fine. At least $20 million is unaccounted for and Fine’s team of lawyers and forensic accountants is searching through bank accounts and “myriad transactions for which the details are currently murky.” Many documents and records have not been provided by Cox and Pearl.

Fine is also examining a $33 million loan from Altamar Financial Group to Cox. After six extensions and with interest accruing at 24.5 percent, or $22,251.37 per day, Cox’s companies’ Send Enterprises and Drive Development owe $43,087,028, according to a foreclosure action by Altamar.

“I am also investigating various short-term, high-interest financing transactions which may not have been lawful, or which may be void or voidable under Florida law, if, for example, the assets of Send were used to pay liabilities of others for which insufficient or no value to Send was provided in exchange,” Fine wrote in his July 10 report to Bailey.