Dispute led to Garland shooting that left 3 dead; search continues for 2 suspects

An intensive search was on Friday for a 19-year-old accused of being involved in the killings of a man and two teens Monday night at a Garland apartment complex.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Jesus Gomez Jr.

A second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, was in custody on Friday. Garland detectives are attempting to identify a third suspect in the shooting deaths of the three victims outside of an apartment complex on Kingsley Road in Garland.

The victims were identified as Bryce Brittain, 17, of Lewisville; and Javier Coronado, 18, and Jose Martinez, 40, both of Garland.

Garland detectives discovered video surveillance from the surrounding neighborhood that helped identify two of the suspects, Gomez and Maria Fernanda Molina, believed to be involved in the shooting.

Molina was in the Garland Jail on Friday with bond set at $1 million and also faces a capital murder charge.

Garland detectives believed the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between two of the victims and the suspects. One of the victims had no previous involvement with the suspects.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Kingsley Road in Garland.

Garland police found the three victims outside of the apartments with multiple gunshots wounds.

Homicide detectives learned the three were sitting outside of the apartments near Kingsley Road when two gunmen appeared with firearms. The suspects opened fire on the victims, killing all three.

Detectives believe the gunmen may have fled in a vehicle through the neighborhood surrounding the apartments.

If anyone has information, residents should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4859. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-8477 or www.garlandcrimestoppers.com.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.