Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company” or “Titan”)

10 September 2021

Disposal of stake in Property Partner

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that Property Partner, the online trading platform for investing in property equity and loans, has been acquired by Better HoldCo, Inc. (“Better”), one of the fastest-growing digital homeownership companies in the U.S., today.

The resulting cash proceeds attributable to Titan are not materially different from the value at which Titan currently holds its investment in Property Partner. The consideration will consist of 50% being paid in cash on completion, with the remainder to be released by the end of Q4 2022.

This demonstrates the important role that Titan plays in investing in the people, ideas and industries that will help change the world.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800



