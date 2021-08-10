Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 47 550 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 352 374 to 3 304 824 (out of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.47 %).
Date
Number of shares
Purpose
Price (€)
30 July 2021
8 000
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
26.055
30 July 2021
2 400
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
25.380
30 July 2021
6 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
34.600
30 July 2021
6 000
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
26.375
3 August 2021
6 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
26.375
4 August 2021
2 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
34.600
4 August 2021
12 500
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
26.375
5 August 2021
750
Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
34.600
6 August 2021
2 400
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
26.055
