Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 47 550 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 352 374 to 3 304 824 (out of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.47 %).

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 30 July 2021 8 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055 30 July 2021 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.380 30 July 2021 6 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 30 July 2021 6 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 3 August 2021 6 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 4 August 2021 2 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 4 August 2021 12 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 5 August 2021 750 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 6 August 2021 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055





