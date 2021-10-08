Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 2 100 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 1 October 2021 2 100 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055

Reference is also made to the press release of 8 October 2021 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

