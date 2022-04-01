Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 27 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.
Date
Number of shares
Purpose
Price (€)
24 March 2022
12 000
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
26.005
25 March 2022
15 000
Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
19.200
Reference is also made to the press release of 1 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
