Disposable vapes, not cigarettes, are the real threat to British children

Disposable vapes have exploded in popularity - Christopher Furlong/Getty

Much to the dismay of councils and public litter campaigners, Rishi Sunak has not pressed ahead with a rumoured immediate outright ban on single-use vapes. But these groups are not alone in harbouring legitimate concerns over e-cigarettes. Headteachers recently warned as many as a quarter of pupils are now vaping. The nation may be on the cusp of a teen vaping epidemic – parents are right to be worried.

Policymakers will know that the perfect cannot be the enemy of the good. Vaping is not good for you. Nicotine is highly addictive and the WHO has issued warnings over the risks of vaping to the developing brains of teenagers. But smoking is much worse. Countries which have adopted a harm reduction approach towards vaping have witnessed a decrease in smoking rates that is roughly twice as fast as the global average.

But the Government must do what it can to discourage children from becoming addicted to nicotine. Around 8 per cent of 11-17 year olds are current vapers. If e-cigarettes are being specifically marketed to young people, this needs to be stopped. The existing laws prohibiting the sale of vapes to those under the age of 18 should be ruthlessly enforced. Unscrupulous retailers selling vapes illegally to minors must be prosecuted.

Mr Sunak is planning a gradual ban on tobacco products. But why outlaw something that is already on the decline, rather than focus on protecting the young against a shiny new technology that is also harmful, albeit less so? Let’s prepare for the next war, not fight the last one.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.