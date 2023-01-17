Disposable Syringes Market will worth USD 23.13 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Disposable Syringes Market Size By Product (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), By Application (Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Disposable Syringes market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Disposable Syringes market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Product, Application, and Region.  Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
 The significant players operating in the Global Disposable Syringes Market are BD, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed Inc, Henke Sass Wolf, MEDTRONIC, Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Disposable Syringes market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The market need for safety syringes for operations as well as expanding consumer demand from the pharmaceutical industry have both contributed to a significant increase in the demand for disposable syringe devices over time. In contemporary medicine, disposable syringes are frequently used to inject medications, draw blood samples, and give immunizations. To stop the spread of disease, they are frequently used in place of reusable syringes. The administration of local anesthetic by a dentist and the injection of insulin by a diabetic are two frequent applications for disposable syringes. There are now certain issues and concerns facing the disposable syringe industry. Despite high production costs for these syringes, managing the growing amount of medical waste is becoming more difficult due to factors such as waste volume, improper disposal of disposable syringes, patient resistance due to needle phobia, and other factors. There are insufficient regulations for the disposal of needles, syringes, lancets, and other medical items in homes and other locations. The habitual disposal of home-generated medical waste in curbside trash increases the danger of needlestick injuries to sanitation and cleaning staff, which is restricting the growth of the disposable syringe industry. Thanks to cutting-edge innovations like the advent of two-step disposable auto-injector systems, the market for disposable syringes is growing. Disposable syringe manufacturers are putting more effort into creating devices that can handle the various viscosities of pharmaceuticals. They are working harder to create devices with design innovations that eliminate the need for system component customization. New two-step disposable autoinjector devices address compatibility and breakage difficulties brought on by improperly integrated systems.
Scope of Disposable Syringes Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD  billion

Segments Covered

Product, Application, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

BD, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed Inc, Henke Sass Wolf, MEDTRONIC, Nipro Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Safety Syringes is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Product segment includes Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes. Safety Syringes is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022Safety syringes reduce the risk of viral transmission from patient to patient, which is anticipated to aid them in maintaining their market share during the course of the forecast period. The safety syringes are often utilized for administering medications utilizing specialized and traditional methods. The continuing development of technology has raised the demand for safety syringes.

Therapeutic Injections is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The Application segment includes Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections. Therapeutic Injections are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. In almost every medical process, from diagnosis to treatment, injections are used. Injections are greatly needed since they are essential for therapy in developing and underprivileged countries where diseases like AIDS, TB, malaria, and dengue are particularly prevalent.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for Disposable Syringes include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. While disposable syringes are widely available in the area, there is a growing need for injectable drugs, and chronic and lifestyle illnesses are becoming more common. A growing emphasis on patient and healthcare provider safety is also projected to significantly aid market development. Due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and highly qualified staff in North America, disposable syringe use is higher in hospitals, specialist clinics, and diagnostic facilities.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Disposable Syringes Market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030.
The infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and healthcare is expanding most quickly in Germany. Over the anticipated time frame, the disposable syringe market in Germany is anticipated to grow considerably. Germany is renowned for creating and producing tonnes of inventive disposal syringes. The bulk of the market share for disposable syringes is held by B. Braun, Melungen AG, Schott AG, and Gerresheimer AG.

  • China

China’s Disposable Syringes Market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.  
Growing rates of chronic diseases and an aging population in China are the two main reasons driving the market rise. Government initiatives to encourage the use of disposable medical supplies to prevent infections in operating rooms are the main factor driving market development in China.

  • India

India's Disposable Syringes Market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The primary factors driving the disposable syringe market in India are the rise in the use of injectable pharmaceuticals as well as supportive government policy and regulation around disposable syringes.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the Disposable Syringes market is mainly driven by increasing demand for Injectable Drugs.

