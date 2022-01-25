Disposable Spinal Instruments Market totalling a valuation of US$ 96.5 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market is estimated to be worth around US$ 59.7 Mn in 2022. Owing to the rise in hospital acquired infection cases, the overall demand for disposable spinal instruments is poised to increase at a robust CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2028, totalling a valuation of US$ 96.5 Mn by 2028.

According to latest research by FMI, the global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market is estimated to have accounted for US$ 43.7 Mn in terms of value in 2021. The report on the disposable spinal instruments market further projects that the disposable spinal instruments market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the period 2022-2029.

Attribute

Details

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 59.7 Mn

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Projected Size in 2028

US$ 96.5 Mn

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)

7.5

%

Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Value-Based CAGR (2022-2028)

8.3

%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6890

Healthcare-Associated Infections or Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) are caused while receiving medical treatment in a hospital facility. HAIs are among the major challenges to the safety of patients, and can have severe public health implications. These infections are also capable of causing disability and sometimes death. The occurrence of HAIs is increasing at an alarming rate. According to WHO, the prevalence of these infections in developed countries varies from 3.5% to 12%. Developing countries are at a higher risk as the rate of infection is 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high-income countries.

In the U.S., more than 15 Mn surgeries are performed annually. Between 2% and 5% of patients are estimated to develop a surgical site infection, which is between 160,000 and 300,000 surgical site infections nationwide each year. Surgical site infections are among the most commonly occurring HAIs in the U.S., and are the most expensive to treat. Fortunately, the adoption of various disposable devices and kits has reduced the incidence of surgical site infections and HAIs.

Thus, the increasing preference for the usage of disposable instruments for reducing the occurrence of HAIs is driving the demand for disposable instruments, which is creating growth opportunities for the disposable spinal instruments market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6890

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Market Analysis

Units for Volume and US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Procedure, End User and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• ECA Medical
• Providence Medical Technology, Inc.
• Xenco Medical
• Paradigm Spine
• Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC,
• Safe Orthopaedics, SA
• TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC
• Joimax GmbH

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

The demand for disposable instruments kits in the healthcare industry is growing at a significant rate, and the demand from unconventional end-use industries is one of the major factors fuelling the market for disposable spinal instruments. Growth in the number of end users, apart from hospitals, such as orthopaedic clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs), is expected to create high demand for disposable spinal instruments. Moreover, the adoption of disposable instrument kits by various end users has reduced the risk of infections and cross-contamination, which has resulted in a reduction in the number of HAIs.

Increase in the number of use cases of disposable spinal instruments in hospitals and ASCs is expected to boost the global demand for disposable instrument kits. According to CDC, the number of Medicare-certified ASCs has increased steadily from 239 in 1983 to 5,316 in 2010.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6890

Moreover, increasing geriatric population, which is prone to various types of spinal injuries, is estimated to boost the need for surgeries. This is expected to contribute to the demand for disposable spinal instruments. The increasing requirement of instrument kits during surgeries among the greying population, coupled with improved life expectancy, has created significant growth opportunities for the manufactures of disposable spinal instruments market. However, factors such as stringent regulations and the generation of a significant amount of waste due to the usage of disposable kits is expected to lower the growth of disposable spinal instruments in the forecast period.

The disposable spinal instruments kits segment is a leading segment in terms of revenue by product type in the disposable spinal instruments market, with a 64.5% revenue share in 2021. These kits are most widely used in cervical and lumbar surgeries such as spinal fusion and decompression surgeries. Among the procedure type segments, the spinal fusion sub-segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the disposable spinal instruments market. Among all the end users in the disposable spinal instruments market, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to be a prominent segment, followed by the orthopaedic clinics sub-segment.

The disposable spinal instruments market has been analysed across the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA. North America, followed by Europe, is a prominent region in the global disposable spinal instruments market. North America accounted for a revenue share of 45.8% in 2021 in disposable spinal instruments market. Europe, accounting for the second-largest revenue share, is followed by East Asia in the disposable spinal instruments market. India, China, and Brazil are emerging markets in the disposable spinal instruments market. China is one of the fastest-growing emerging markets in the global disposable spinal instruments market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6890

The disposable spinal instruments market report tracks some of the key companies operating in the disposable spinal instruments market, such as ECA Medical, Providence Medical Technology, Inc., Xenco Medical, Paradigm Spine, Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC, Safe Orthopaedics, SA , TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC, and Joimax GmbH. Majority of the regional players in the disposable spinal instruments market are focused on increasing their product reach and connectivity with the regional distributors of disposable spinal instruments. The manufacturers of disposable spinal instruments are focusing on collaborating with established hospitals and ASCs to sell products as some of the medical practitioners are particular about the type and brand of products used for a surgical procedure.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Spinal Fusion Market - The emerging China spinal fusion market has been experiencing a phase of new product development and technological advancements due to greater demand. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with aggressive marketing activities and increased R&D activities.

Dynamic Spinal Tethering Systems Market - Dynamic spinal tethering systems are used for the correction of irregular spine in adults as well as paediatrics. The dynamic spinal tethering systems are generally used in the patients suffering from the scoliosis or any other form of the spine deformity.

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market - Spinal implants are devices used to treat disproportion of spine, provide stability and strengthen the spine of patients. These devices are broadly segmented as fusion and non-fusion spinal devices.

Spinal Stenosis Market - Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal column and mainly occurs from a combination of aging and degenerative changes in the spine. This puts pressure on the spinal cord and the spinal nerve roots, and may cause pain, numbness, or weakness in the legs.

Spinal Devices Market - Spinal devices are used in spinal cord injury in order to regain the loss of body sensation such as mobility or feeling. The spinal cord injury is different from back injuries and patient suffers from major disorders such as ruptured disks, spinal stenosis or pinched nerves.

Spinal Pumps Market - Intrathecal pumps or pain pumps are devices used to deliver medication directly into the spine. The system consists of small pump that is implanted surgically in the skin and delivers medication via catheter to the affected area around the spinal cord.

Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market - Rising incidences of spinal disorder such as degenerative disc disease or deformity are the primary factor driving the growth of spinal thoracolumbar implants market. Technological development and availability of cost effective spinal surgical devices are leads to the robust growth of spinal thoracolumbar implants market.

Robotic Spinal Surgery Market - Robotic spinal surgery market is expected to show significant growth due to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic back pain, safety, and accuracy associated with this method of surgery.

Spinal Motion-Preservation Devices Market - Spinal motion preservation devices are used for fixation of multiple spinal segment, correction of scoliosis, stabilization of motion segment and balancing the vertebral alignment.

Spinal Access Systems Market - A spinal access system market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market for spinal access systems is categorized based on the types of technology and products.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-spinal-instruments-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/disposable-spinal-instruments-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Beijing Olympics will showcase hockey's next generation

    The disappointment of the NHL not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics quickly turned to excitement for a handful of U.S. players at the world junior championship. Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber were together in Red Deer, Alberta, when USA Hockey’s John Vanbiesbrouck asked them to go to Beijing. “I was kind of blown out of my shoes,” Beniers said. All three said yes. While Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon will not get the chance to play in their first Olym

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Criticism of Scottie Barnes' Rookie of the Year desire unfair

    Some fans weren't too happy about Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes saying he wants to win Rookie of the Year. They felt it showed a level of selfishness, which couldn't be further from the truth. Listen to the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the