Disposable Gloves Market Size USD 1679.13 million by 2028 : Research Report by Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Manufactures, Types, Applications

Manufactures - Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, Ansell, Semperit

Pune, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Gloves is a clothing items that can be worn to avoid direct contact with other people or objects. Disposable Gloves are often used as hygiene or contamination protection measures.

Disposable Gloves Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Disposable Gloves market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size was estimated at USD 1201.31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1679.13 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.

Market split by Type can be divided into: -

  • Latex

  • Vinyl

  • Nitrile

Market split by Application can be divided into: -

  • Dental/Medical

  • Food Industry

  • Industrial

  • Light Chemical

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Disposable Gloves include: -

  • Top Glove

  • Hartalega

  • Kossan

  • Ansell

  • Semperit

  • Supermax

  • Medline

  • YTY GROUP

  • Cardinal Health

  • Medicom

  • UG Healthcare

  • Bluesail

  • INTCO

  • Zhonghong Pulin

Key Developments in the Disposable Gloves Market: -

  • To describe Disposable Gloves Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

  • To analyze the manufacturers of Disposable Gloves, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

  • To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Disposable Gloves market share

  • To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

  • To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

  • To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

  • To describe Disposable Gloves sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

