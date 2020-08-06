Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Product, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene), By Product (Powdered, Powder Free), By End Use (Medical, Non-medical), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 15.73 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a sudden surge in demand for the product in medical application such as examination and surgical.



The increasing awareness about employee health and safety, coupled with the growing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Technological innovation, along with the increasing consumer need for disposable gloves in medical and surgical operations is further estimated to augment the market expansion.



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sudden surge in the demand for disposable gloves in medical sector.The increasing demand of gloves for treating infected patients in hospitals is expected to further drive the demand in medical industry.



However, raw material shortage is expected to widen the demand-supply gap.



Disposable gloves have observed a significant demand in the healthcare sector due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks. The growing awareness about the safety measures associated with the treatment of patients and emergency response incidents is anticipated to augment the demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare sector.



The global market is fragmented in nature with major companies striving for market leadership.The industry has been witnessing mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances in order to gain a competitive advantage.



Generic strategies employed by companies include production capacity expansions and new product developments.



Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

• Nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption in medical, chemical, painting, dentistry, laboratory, and oil sectors

• Powder-free segment dominated the market and accounted for 71.3% of the total demand in 2019 owing to increasing preference for non-powdered gloves across numerous industries, including medical, chemical, and food processing

• Medical end-use segment is anticipated to continue holding the dominant revenue share over the forecast period on account of higher demand in hospital, veterinary, and dental applications

• Europe was the largest consumer of disposable gloves, accounting for over 28.8% of the total revenue share in 2019 owing to increasing number of occupational injuries coupled with growing requirement for highly effective protective gloves in the region

• Presence of local players in the Asia Pacific region poses a substantial threat to the large multinational companies in terms of product quality, customized quantities, and price offered to the customers

