Disposable Gloves Market Predicted to Reach $29.80 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Surge in concerns for safety and hygiene, advancements in technology, growth in number of end user, and increase in awareness regarding hygiene among food industry and healthcare service providers have boosted the growth of the global disposable gloves market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the market as healthcare workers involved in specimen collection were instructed to wear proper protective equipment to avoid infection.

Portland, OR, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global disposable gloves market generated $10.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $29.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.78% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in concerns for safety and hygiene, advancements in technology, growth in number of end user, and increase in awareness regarding hygiene among food industry and healthcare service providers have boosted the growth of the global disposable gloves market. However, toxic reaction to certain gloves and high price competition hinder the market. On the contrary, developing economies and untapped market would open new opportunities in the future.

Market Size by 2030

$29.81 Billion

Forecast Year

2020-2030

CAGR

4.78%

Base Year

2020

Report Key Pointer

COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact


Impact of Covid-19 on Disposable Gloves Market:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the market as healthcare workers involved in specimen collection were instructed to wear proper protective equipment to avoid infection.

  • The demand for disposable gloves and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals increased during the pandemic.

The report segments the global disposable gloves market on the basis of type, form, application, and region.

Based on type, the nitrile gloves segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The report includes analysis of other segments including natural rubber gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others.

On the basis of application, the non medical segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.03% from 2021 to 2030. However, the medical segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

The global disposable gloves market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

The global disposable gloves market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Sri Trang Agro Industry PCL (Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company), Ansell Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare), Cardinal Health Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad and Dynarex Corporation.

