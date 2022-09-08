Disposable Blood Bag Market Size to Hit US$ 283.47 Bn by 2028, at a 4.70% CAGR - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[207 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Disposable Blood Bag Market size is estimated to grow over USD 283.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, MacoPharma S.A., INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited., and Others

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Disposable Blood Bag Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Collection Bags (Collection Bags and Transfer Bags), By End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)), By Channel (Tender and Private Sales), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Disposable Blood Bag Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 215.0 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 283.47 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Disposable Blood Bag? How big is the Disposable Blood Bag Industry?

Market Overview:

Disposable blood bags are used in biomedicine to collect, transport, store, and transfuse human blood and blood components. The system consists of a needle cover and one or more tubes. These are created by mixing biocompatible ingredients with PVC in the proper amounts. The bags are made using high-frequency welding, and they are subsequently sterilized. With the advent of more aggressive chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation for treating leukemia and lymphoma patients, many lives have been saved thanks to the accessibility of platelets for transfusion.

Story continues

The expansion of the global disposable blood bag market is attributed to several factors, including increased blood transfusion procedures, accidents, & trauma cases and the development of novel disposable blood bag products by many important players.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/disposable-blood-bag-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 207+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 215.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 283.47 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, MacoPharma S.A., INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited., and Others Key Segment By Collection Bags ,End User, Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Market Dynamics

Increasing rates of trauma & accidental injuries, tender-based purchases by governments of developing countries, custom blood bags with tracking systems offered by blood bag manufacturers, and easy accessibility of value-added products for blood collection are all contributing to the expected growth of the global disposable blood bag market. In the coming years, the disposable plastic blood bag market will be projected to expand globally.

However, there are several difficulties, including inadequate blood collection & storage infrastructure and low public awareness of voluntary blood donation initiatives. For market participants, using non-PVC materials in blood collection bags is anticipated to present good growth potential.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/disposable-blood-bag-market



Disposable Blood Bag Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

There will likely be an increase in demand for disposable blood bags all across the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of recovered patients' whole blood or plasma for passive immunotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown promise as a means of preventing further spread of the virus. Transfusion of neutralizing antibodies using recovered blood is a common practice in hospitals around the world.

Rapid adoption of immunotherapy involving blood and plasma has increased the demand for blood bags, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Therefore, the market for blood donations and transfusions is constrained by the significant associated risk.

Disposable Blood Bag Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global disposable blood bag market is segregated based on collection bag, end user, channel, and region. Based on collection bags, the market is divided into collection bags and transfer bags. The collection bag segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the market is classified into blood banks, hospitals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The hospital-based segment was the major contributor in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Based on the channel, the market is classified into tender and private sales. The tender sales-based segment was the major contributor in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Disposable Blood Bag market include -

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Grifols S.A.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Poly Medicure Limited

MacoPharma S.A.

INNVOL Medical India Limited

Span Healthcare Private Limited

Browse the full “Disposable Blood Bag Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/disposable-blood-bag-market



Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Disposable Blood Bag market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Disposable Blood Bag market size was valued at around US$ 215.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 283.47 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By collection bag, the collection bag category dominated the market in 2021.

By end users, the hospital category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global disposable blood bag market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Disposable Blood Bag industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Disposable Blood Bag Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Disposable Blood Bag Industry?

What segments does the Disposable Blood Bag Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Disposable Blood Bag Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global disposable blood bag market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global disposable blood bag market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as a result of the presence of significant players, the growth of the healthcare industry, and the introduction of new disposable blood bag products in the region.

Furthermore, respected healthcare organizations, government programs to promote disposable blood bags, and constantly raising sterility standards will soon strengthen the region's economy. The market for disposable blood is primarily driven by the growth in trauma & accident rates and the frequency of blood transportation & transfusion procedures.

Recent Developments

January 2021: A binding contract was signed by Haemonetics Corporation and Cardiva Medical Inc., a privately held company. Haemonetics' hospital offerings in the substantial and expanding interventional cardiology portfolio, including disposable blood bags, are likely to be expanded and diversified due to the acquisition.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/disposable-blood-bag-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Disposable Blood Bag market is segmented as follows:

By Collection Bags

Collection Bags

Transfer Bags

By End User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

By Channel

Tender Sales

Private Sales

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Disposable Blood Bag Market @: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/disposable-blood-bag-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Collection Bags, End User, Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Blood Glucose Monitors Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-glucose-monitors-market



Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-plasma-fractionation-market



Blood Transfusion Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-transfusion-market



Blood Collection Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-collection-market



Blood Filters Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-filters-market



Blood and Blood Components Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blood-and-blood-components-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/



