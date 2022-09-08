Disposable Blood Bag Market Size to Hit US$ 283.47 Bn by 2028, at a 4.70% CAGR - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors
[207 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Disposable Blood Bag Market size is estimated to grow over USD 283.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, MacoPharma S.A., INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited., and Others
According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Disposable Blood Bag Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Collection Bags (Collection Bags and Transfer Bags), By End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)), By Channel (Tender and Private Sales), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Disposable Blood Bag Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 215.0 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 283.47 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”
What is Disposable Blood Bag? How big is the Disposable Blood Bag Industry?
Market Overview:
Disposable blood bags are used in biomedicine to collect, transport, store, and transfuse human blood and blood components. The system consists of a needle cover and one or more tubes. These are created by mixing biocompatible ingredients with PVC in the proper amounts. The bags are made using high-frequency welding, and they are subsequently sterilized. With the advent of more aggressive chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation for treating leukemia and lymphoma patients, many lives have been saved thanks to the accessibility of platelets for transfusion.
The expansion of the global disposable blood bag market is attributed to several factors, including increased blood transfusion procedures, accidents, & trauma cases and the development of novel disposable blood bag products by many important players.
Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size in 2021
USD 215.0 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2028
USD 283.47 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate
4.70%
Base Year
2021
Forecast Years
2022-2028
Key Market Players
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols S.A., HLL Lifecare Limited, Poly Medicure Limited, MacoPharma S.A., INNVOL Medical India Limited, Span Healthcare Private Limited., and Others
Key Segment
By Collection Bags ,End User, Channel, and Region
Major Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Purchase Options
Market Dynamics
Increasing rates of trauma & accidental injuries, tender-based purchases by governments of developing countries, custom blood bags with tracking systems offered by blood bag manufacturers, and easy accessibility of value-added products for blood collection are all contributing to the expected growth of the global disposable blood bag market. In the coming years, the disposable plastic blood bag market will be projected to expand globally.
However, there are several difficulties, including inadequate blood collection & storage infrastructure and low public awareness of voluntary blood donation initiatives. For market participants, using non-PVC materials in blood collection bags is anticipated to present good growth potential.
Disposable Blood Bag Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
There will likely be an increase in demand for disposable blood bags all across the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of recovered patients' whole blood or plasma for passive immunotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown promise as a means of preventing further spread of the virus. Transfusion of neutralizing antibodies using recovered blood is a common practice in hospitals around the world.
Rapid adoption of immunotherapy involving blood and plasma has increased the demand for blood bags, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Therefore, the market for blood donations and transfusions is constrained by the significant associated risk.
Disposable Blood Bag Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global disposable blood bag market is segregated based on collection bag, end user, channel, and region. Based on collection bags, the market is divided into collection bags and transfer bags. The collection bag segment dominated the market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Based on the end-user, the market is classified into blood banks, hospitals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The hospital-based segment was the major contributor in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Based on the channel, the market is classified into tender and private sales. The tender sales-based segment was the major contributor in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Disposable Blood Bag market include -
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Terumo Corporation
Grifols S.A.
HLL Lifecare Limited
Poly Medicure Limited
MacoPharma S.A.
INNVOL Medical India Limited
Span Healthcare Private Limited
Disposable Blood Bag Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028
Key Insights from Primary Research:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Disposable Blood Bag market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
In Terms Of Revenue, The Disposable Blood Bag market size was valued at around US$ 215.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 283.47 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
By collection bag, the collection bag category dominated the market in 2021.
By end users, the hospital category dominated the market in 2021.
On the basis of region, North America dominated the global disposable blood bag market in 2021.
Key questions answered in this report:
What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Disposable Blood Bag industry?
What are the main driving factors propelling the Disposable Blood Bag Market forward?
What are the leading companies in the Disposable Blood Bag Industry?
What segments does the Disposable Blood Bag Market cover?
How can I receive a free copy of the Disposable Blood Bag Market sample report and company profiles?
Regional Analysis:
The global disposable blood bag market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global disposable blood bag market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as a result of the presence of significant players, the growth of the healthcare industry, and the introduction of new disposable blood bag products in the region.
Furthermore, respected healthcare organizations, government programs to promote disposable blood bags, and constantly raising sterility standards will soon strengthen the region's economy. The market for disposable blood is primarily driven by the growth in trauma & accident rates and the frequency of blood transportation & transfusion procedures.
Recent Developments
January 2021: A binding contract was signed by Haemonetics Corporation and Cardiva Medical Inc., a privately held company. Haemonetics' hospital offerings in the substantial and expanding interventional cardiology portfolio, including disposable blood bags, are likely to be expanded and diversified due to the acquisition.
The global Disposable Blood Bag market is segmented as follows:
By Collection Bags
Collection Bags
Transfer Bags
By End User
Blood Banks
Hospitals
Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)
By Channel
Tender Sales
Private Sales
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
France
UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028
Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Collection Bags, End User, Channel, and Region
Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
