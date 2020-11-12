Displayforce Is Number One in Personalized AI Shopping Experiences for Brick and Mortar

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / With modern day advancements in technology such as AI and machine learning, the retail industry is about to experience a major shift in how they deliver unique shopping experiences to consumers. Displayforce might not be a household name yet, but they have taken the stage as the number one technology in this arena. Displayforce creates personalized shopping experiences for brick and mortar retail shopping. This IOT software will transform the shopping experience with hyperpersonalized consumer engagement utilizing AI powered insights, customer triggering, and analytics. A lot of brands have been using digital signage for advertising or product information for years; however, Displayforce uses AI and machine learning to implement features customized to the individual.

"I am thrilled to bring this fresh, advanced AI technology to brick and mortar stores with the goal of providing hyperpersonalized shopping experiences, and at the same time helping retailers gain groundbreaking shopper insights as well as enforcing COVID-19 safety measures for all in one technology" (Gary A. Fowler, CEO of Displayforce).

How It Works

Displayforce is an IOT software that uses AI to power digital displays for retail shoppers and other smart environments. GDPR and CCPA compliant, this machine algorithm uses audience data to adapt marketing messaging to specific audience segments. There is a gap between online and offline marketing, and Displayforce fills it with an understanding of their audience, producing highly relevant in-store messages and understanding the different KPIs between online and offline marketing. The three primary value levers of Displayforce for retailers are revenue uplift, marketing, and IT cost optimization and new business enablement.

While this technology is relatively new, it has been making the rounds with some of the biggest global brands on the market, with 200 enterprise customers and 300 users in 18 countries and counting. Some of these brands are Nike, L'Oréal, Yandex, Microsoft, and Logitech, to name a few.

The digital Displayforce Designer feature produces interactive campaigns and advertising templates for any screen resolution, without the need for coding. The Displayforce Player provides a content management system that manages campaigns and advertisements from the cloud with audience analytics and can be managed remotely, offline. The Displayforce Manager creates campaigns within minutes and centrally manages them across all devices. Machine learning increases ad effectiveness with real-time targeting by identifying customer demographics, preferences, and behavior. This is a huge advantage for retailers and businesses alike. Traditionally, creating campaigns can take an enormous amount of time and resources.

Displayforce also offers LED displays for storefronts to attract attention, and increase emotional brand value, store traffic, and customer retention.

"Displayforce brings the online to the offline capturing ecommerce-style analytics that haven't been available to the retail industry" (COO Derek Distenfield).

Displayforce is completely redefining in-store customer engagement with digital displays on shelving and end caps showcasing product and promotional information, consumer education, personalized recommendations as well as dynamic checkout experiences. Examples include ingredients for products on shelves in grocery stores, education and selection of wine and spirits, personalized recommendations for food, supplements or beauty products, and of course, promotions, discounts, and other sales campaigns. With machine learning algorithms, it makes it possible to discover actionable information about a business, customers, and inventory that are not always obvious or normally captured with current technology. This equips business owners with information that will better serve their customers and create a tailored experience.

Displayforce for Enforcing COVID-19 Safety Measures

With COVID-19 safety measures and restrictions in place for public environments, Displayforce is equipped to assist retailers and their employees with enforcing protocols in real-time ultimately keeping everyone safe. Digital displays can detect and alert for fevers as well as the presence of masks and social distancing for consumers inside the store. The display screens can remind customers of current protocols, and with a centrally managed platform, it can alert employees when necessary.

