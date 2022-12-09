Display Market Size is Expected to Hit at USD 297.1 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·8 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global displays market size was valued at USD 168.43 billion in 2022 and it is projected to hit around USD 297.1 billion by 2030, expanding growth at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2022 to 2030.

Los Angeles, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The displays market size will reach at USD 180.82 billion in 2023. Text and images are shown on a screen, a computer output surface, and a projection surface using cathode ray tubes, LEDs, liquid crystal displays, or other technologies. It may be utilized in many different places, such as television, mobile devices, tablets, computers, automobiles, public transportation, and a lot more. The development of smart wearable technology, the rising demand for OLED-based goods, and the expansion of the display market are all major market drivers. However, businesses in the target market may see improved revenue possibilities as smart mirrors and smart displays become more prevalent in several end-use industries.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1981

The growth of the display market is being fuelled by the use of organic light-emitting diode panels in smartphones and televisions. The usage of displays that are more advanced technologically, lighter, thinner, and more energy-efficient is another factor influencing target market expansion. In addition, it is anticipated that the rising customer preference for smart wearable’s would fuel the expansion of the display market in the near future. The high cost of technologically advanced display panels and fluctuating display panel costs, however, are impeding the growth of the worldwide display market.

Report highlights

  • Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that the display market will expand significantly, driven largely by an increase in the usage of displays by the automation, medical, wearable, and other industries.

  • Due to LED technology's excellent efficiency, prolonged life, high intensity, high pixel-pitch, and brightness, the display industry is anticipated to have significant growth throughout the anticipated period.

  • Increased market acceptance of automated embedded devices has a significant influence on the expansion of the displays industry. The Displays break into the market thanks to their affordable price and high-quality display. A market for displays is being created as a result of the recent increase in research and development for displays in North America, which has a significant influence on their acceptance by the automation and medical industries.

  • APAC leads the display market, followed by Europe. Due to the expansion of automation and other industries in nations like China, India, and others, the APAC area is also regarded as having the quickest development. of innovative skin products, which has an impact on the growth of the market.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1981

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 168.43 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 297.1 Billion

CAGR

7.35% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Players

Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan), AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan), Chi Mei Corporation. (Taiwan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), SHARP CORPORATION (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), SONY INDIA. (India), FUJITSU (Japan), Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD. (Taiwan), Barco.(Belgium), BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan) and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The rising use of OLED displays in smartphones, as well as significant investments in and government assistance for the establishment of new OLED and LCD panel production facilities, are the main reasons predicted to boost the targeted market. Other drivers promoting market growth include rising HUD, centre stack display, and instrument cluster deployment in automotive vehicles, as well as rising demand for 4K and 8K displays due to the availability of UHD content. For many purposes, LED displays are one of the most popular types of display technology. Compared to other technologies, it has a bigger share of the market. The LED display market has developed recently, although not in terms of innovation. The shrinking of the components required to construct an LED screen is one of the most recent developments in LED displays. LED screens can now be manufactured in ultra-thin and enormous sizes thanks to miniaturisation, enabling them to be placed on any indoor or outdoor surface. Applications for LEDs have increased significantly as a result of technical developments, including improved resolution, increased brightness capabilities, product diversity, and the creation of micro and harder surface LEDs. In order to make companies stand out from the competition, LED displays are also often utilised in digital signage applications, such as for advertising and digital billboards. For instance, the Samsung curved LED digital signage video wall was installed at the Peppermill Casino in Reno, Nevada, in August 2018. LED screens are therefore commonly utilised to enhance customer experience.

Restraints

  • Nowadays, digital advertising is more smart, tailored, and timely. Consumers spend more time online than ever before, making digital advertising an excellent means of connecting with them across many devices and distribution channels. As a result, internet advertising has become more commonplace recently. Additionally, the internet's ubiquitous accessibility has fueled a meteoric rise in digital advertising.

  • The increased usage of internet advertising is also largely due to increased investment on it by a number of significant firms, like Facebook and Google. The popularity of programmatic advertising is also rising. The term "programmatic advertising" refers to the use of data and automated systems to select media without the involvement of humans. As a result, the need for displays, which were formerly used to advertise goods and companies in stores and other public spaces, has decreased considerably.

Opportunities

  • In recent years, tablets, smartphones, and laptops have all embraced foldable screens. Because they are made from flexible substrates, flexible display panels may be bent. Plastic, metal, or flexible glass can all be used as the flexible substrate. Metal and plastic panels are particularly strong, lightweight, and shatterproof. Flexible display technology, which is based on OLED panels, provides the foundation for foldable phones. Flexible OLED display panels are being produced in large quantities by businesses like Samsung and LG for use in smartphones, televisions, and smartwatches.

  • However, producers bend or twist these display panels and employ them in finished goods, making these displays less than flexible from the viewpoint of end users.

  • Samsung and BOE Technology are two of the leading producers of foldable OLED technology. In May 2018, BOE showcased a number of cutting-edge innovations, including a foldable 7.56" 2048x1535 OLED panel and a 6.2-inch 1440x3008 (1R) OLED display with a touch layer.

Challenges

To stop the spread of COVID-19, many nations have imposed or are still enforcing lockdowns. The display market's supply chain has been impacted by this, among other markets. Obstacles in the supply chain make it difficult for display makers to build and deliver their goods. The COVID-19 outbreak has had the greatest impact on display production in China. In contrast to the typical rate of 90 to 95 percent, the manufacturers were only permitted to use 70 to 75 percent of their capacity. For instance, Omdia Display, a Chinese maker of displays, forecasts a 40–50% decline in overall display output as a result of manpower, logistical, and quarantine shortages.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent developments

  • The first Onyx screen from Samsung was launched in Australia in February 2020 at the HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, Sydney. The newest version has a 14-meter Onyx Cinema LED screen from Samsung.

  • From January 7 to January 10, 2020, in Las Vegas, the CES 2020, LG Display presented its most recent displays and technological advancements. The business will release a 55-inch Full HD (FHD) Transparent OLED panel and a 65-inch Ultra HD (UHD) Bendable OLED display.

  • In order to apply IoT technology to the pre-hospital care process and collaborate to increase the effectiveness of pre-hospital care in China, BOE Health Technology and Beijing Emergency Medical Center joined in January 2020 for the new model of "IoT + pre-hospital care."

  • To create 10 million large-size OLED panels annually, LG Display stated in August 2019 that its 8.5th generation (2,200mm x 2,500mm) OLED panel production facility would open in Guangzhou, China.

Market Segmentation

By Display Type

  • Flat Panel Display

  • Transparent Panel Display

  • Flexible & Foldable Panel Display

  • 3D Display

By Technology

  • OLED

  • LED

  • Micro-LED

  • Direct-View LED

  • LCD

  • Others

By Product

  • Smartphones

  • Television Sets

  • PC Monitors & Laptops

  • Digital Signage/Large Format Displays

  • Automotive Displays

  • Tablets

  • Smart Wearables

    • Smartwatch

    • AR HMD

    • VR HMD

  • Others

By Industry

  • Fixed Device

  • Portable Device

By End Use

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Defence and Aerospace

  • Education

  • Sports and Entertainment

  • Consumer

  • Retail and Hospitality

  • Banking

  • Financial Services and Insurance

  • Transportation and Industrial

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1981

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Ravens' defense capable of carrying them with Jackson hurt

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's injury may put even more pressure on the Baltimore Ravens' defense. Lately, that unit has been up to the challenge. Jackson missed practice Wednesday — no surprise following his knee injury in last week's win over Denver — and it looks more and more like the Ravens will have to rely on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for at least their game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. However, Baltimore has held two of its last three opponents without a touchdown. If that k

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t