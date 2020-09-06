Displaced by fire, roommates now face life in Ottawa's shelters

Some Ottawa residents displaced by a Canada Day fire say they're facing homelessness as their city-funded emergency hotel stay is coming to an end.

Long-time roommates Julie Pilon, 55, and Pierre Shank, 61, lost their one-bedroom Vanier apartment when a fire broke out July 1.

One man died, and at least 18 other people were displaced by the fire, which is still being investigated by the Ottawa Police Service's arson unit.

"I lost everything. I lost all my stuff that both of us had worked many years to pay for," said Pilon.

"[I'm] feeling very overwhelmed," added Shank. "[The city gave] us a deadline to leave, and to be out on the streets, and to use the shelters," he said.

Before the fire, the pair was scraping enough money together each month to pay the $1,100 rent for the one-bedroom apartment, which they shared with their three cats.

They were getting by, but the July fire changed everything.

No affordable rents

In its aftermath, the Red Cross put the pair and their cats up in a hotel on Innes Road. The City of Ottawa has helped pay for that stay for the past two months, but Pilon and Shank have now been told they need to find somewhere else to live.

In a statement, the city said that generally, people are provided help for 30 days if they're displaced, at which time they will be offered services at a community shelter if they don't have other options.

Pilon and Shank said neither one of them have family support, and both struggle to make ends meet.

Pilon is also fighting cancer and receives Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) benefits, while Shank is on medical leave from his job as a security guard.

"I can't understand. There's no rents that are affordable, and that just puts stress on us," said Shank.

View photos Andrew Lee/CBC More

'I'm terrified'

The roommates said they've been unable to find anything they can afford, and landlords have been refusing to rent to them once they find out Pilon is on ODSP.

Pilon said she's never been on the streets before and has never had to live at a shelter.

"I'm terrified, I don't think I'll survive," she said.

Living at the hotel has been challenging as well: they said they've been surviving on sandwiches and microwaveable food, since there's no kitchen or hot plate.

View photos Andrew Lee/CBC More

Story continues