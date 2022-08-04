Disorder, drug use and ticket prices main concerns for fans as Premier League returns

Jeremy Wilson
·5 min read
Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England fans with flares on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Image - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England fans with flares on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images
Fans gather for Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England fans with flares on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Image - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 England fans with flares on Wembley way outside Wembley stadium ahead of the match Action Images

Premier League fans have revealed their fears over supporter behaviour on the eve of the new season, with drug use and pyrotechnics both of mounting concern ahead of Friday night’s big kick-off.

In the second part of a Telegraph Sport Premier League fan survey, supporters from all 20 clubs were invited to detail their first-hand experiences after the return of full stadiums and a season that became marred by repeated episodes of disorder.

Only 10 per cent of respondents reported an improvement in fan behaviour, against 90 per cent who said that it had worsened or stayed the same. More than half also said that they had seen or heard sexist, racist or homophobic abuse inside a stadium during the past year, although fan representatives did also largely agree that such behaviour was steadily being driven out.

'Something has changed since the return of fans'

The survey found that ticket prices, club ownership and constantly changing broadcast times were the biggest concerns alongside fan behaviour.

“It is obvious that drugs are replacing alcohol as the ‘nourishment’ of choice at football matches,” said one fan. Another said that they knew of supporters who were “seriously thinking about giving up away games” over the level of disorder, and reported being knocked to the ground as another fan tried to confront home supporters.

“This was symptomatic of the aggressive atmosphere I saw all too often last season, with substance-loaded fans more interested in confrontation than the match itself,” said the fan. “Something has clearly changed since the return of fans to grounds.”

Another fan said that “smoke bombs, drug-taking and pitch invasions are all too frequent” but it was also stressed that the majority of matches passed off without problems. “There is a danger that well publicised poor supporter behaviour, which [we] all agree is not appropriate, presents an image that a significant number of supporters behave badly. This isn’t a fair comparison nor accurate,” said one supporters’ trust representative.

The Telegraph revealed in January that cocaine use had been identified by police as one of the factors behind a rise in disorder, but that there were also increases in offences relating to pyrotechnics, alcohol, pitch encroachment and hate crime.

Rodrigo of Manchester City reacts as Swindon fans set off a flare to celebrate their sides first goal scored by Harry McKirdy (Not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at County Ground on January 07, 2022 in Swindon, England - Getty Images Sport
Rodrigo of Manchester City reacts as Swindon fans set off a flare to celebrate their sides first goal scored by Harry McKirdy (Not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at County Ground on January 07, 2022 in Swindon, England - Getty Images Sport

The Football Association, Premier League and the English Football League announced new measures last week which will mean fans face automatic bans for drug use or if they are found with fireworks or flares, commonly known as “pyro”. The rise in pyrotechnics was specifically highlighted by numerous fans in the survey.

“Post-Covid, there has definitely been a change in fans’ behaviour,” reported one supporter, who has been attending top-flight matches for several decades. “The use of pyrotechnics is on the increase and the toxic chanting is getting worse.”

Although the majority of fans had heard or seen some racist, sexist or homophobic abuse over the past year, there was a clear feeling that it was now rarer and that such chants were generally viewed as unacceptable and quickly hushed. “The trend towards safety and inclusivity has a lot of support behind it,” said one fan.

'Ticket pricing is taking the game away from many fans'

Supporters from each of the 20 clubs were asked to rate the issues of the greatest concern and, while fan behaviour was considered fourth most important, it was behind ticket prices, club ownership and kick-off times that are often changed at short notice for broadcasters. This can often leave fans needing to rearrange their plans and without public transport options.

“The lack of consideration for the match-going supporter is astounding,” said one fan. Others described it as a “scandal”, adding that it “causes untold difficulties for supporters”. Ticket prices were the number one issue, with the cost of living crisis cited by respondents who reported first-hand knowledge of supporters who could no longer afford to attend matches. “Ticket pricing is taking the game away from many supporters and creating a whole generation of TV only supporters,” said one fan.

There were also calls for the Government to get on with establishing an independent regulator and more stringent checks on prospective Premier League owners. “The Newcastle debacle perfectly illustrates why the ownership rules need to be totally rewritten, with a mandate for fans to at least own a portion of their club,” said one fan.

Lingering ill-feeling from the botched attempt by Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to join a European Super League was also evident.

Fans were asked to name the club they most disliked in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool mentioned most, followed by City, United and Arsenal. “All tried to kill English football with the Super League,” said one fan. There was a clear winner, though, for the club who are most admired by neutrals, with Brentford surpassing teams such as Brighton, Leicester and Liverpool, who polarised opinion both positively and negatively.

“A well-run club that live within their means, try to play attractive football and have welcoming fans,” said one fan of Brentford. A supporter representative of another Premier League club added: “A proper community club with good pricing for tickets, and a sound recruitment and sustainability policy. They also have a fan director on the board and have embraced the Golden Share issue. They’ve got a thoughtful and intelligent manager, and I hope they will continue to thrive.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Women's basketball, Liendo highlight five gold medals by Canada on Day 5 of Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — On the heels of making history at the world aquatic championships, Josh Liendo continues to break down barriers. The 19-year-old from Toronto captured a gold medal in the 100-metre butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, as part of a powerhouse Canadian swim team that has seemingly taken up permanent residence on the global medal podium. Liendo became the first Black Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at a major international championship when he won