Disney's new trip takes you to all 12 parks around the world, but it'll cost you $109,995

Cinderella Castle inside Magic Kingdom Park is lit on October 11, 2020 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The happiest places on Earth? Now you can visit them all during the same trip, but it’ll cost you.

Disney theme park fans will soon be able to book a 24-day trip that will hit all 12 Disney theme parks around the world. The trip, titled Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure, also includes visits to the Taj Mahal in India, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt and the Eiffel Tower in France.

Travelers will fly on a Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, according to Disney’s website for the trip. The vacation will last from July 9 to Aug. 1 in 2023, kicking off in California before heading to Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Agra, Cairo, Paris and Orlando.

And the trip cost? Prices for adults and children start at $109,995. No, really.

The trip is limited to “75 ultimate Disney fans,” according to its site. Booking is scheduled to begin later this month, and participants must be at least 12 years old.

Some Disney fans complained when the parks began charging guests to skip some lines via its DisneyGenie+, which costs $15 per person, per day and can add up quickly for families and bigger groups.

Here's a look at some of the Disney parks around the globe that fans can visit on the trip around the world.

A person dressed as Mickey Mouse poses in front of the castle of Sleeping Beauty on June 8, 2018 at Disneyland Paris in Chessy, France.

A visitor walks past the newly opened Mystic Point at Hong Kong Disneyland on May 16, 2013.

Iron Man performs during the grand opening of the Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland. The attraction was Disney Parks first-ever Marvel-themed ride.

Visitors wearing face masks pose for a selfie at the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland on July 1, 2020.

Cast members dressed as cartoon characters perform during the Shanghai Disney’s 5th anniversary celebrations on June 16, 2021 in China.

A girl poses for photo with Mickey Mouse doll in Disneytown on June 16, 2022 in Shanghai, China.

The Mickey Mouse fun ferris wheel at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

Contributing: Eve Chen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney rolls out trip to hit theme parks, Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower