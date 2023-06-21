Disney's diversity chief Latondra Newton leaves firm - Variety

June 20 (Reuters) - Disney’s chief diversity officer and senior vice president, Latondra Newton, is leaving her role after more than six years, Variety reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Newton will be joining the corporate board of another company soon and plans to devote more time to her self-owned creative company, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Newton has, since 2017, led Disney's diversity and inclusion initiatives, coordinating with various teams to produce entertainment "that reflects a global audience and sustains a welcoming and inclusive workplace for everyone," as per a profile on the company's website.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Disney's "The Little Mermaid," released last month, featured Black American singer Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel, highlighting the firm's effort at promoting diversity.

The company didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)