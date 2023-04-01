Disney's The Aristocats live-action remake signs on Questlove

Disney

The Aristocats has finally found its director, over a year since Disney's live-action interpretation was first announced.

According to Deadline, Oscar-winner Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson (Summer of Soul) is the man tasked with bringing this whiskered tale to life once again, 53 years on from the original Walt Disney Productions animated musical.

Having plied his trade in hip-hop band The Roots since 1987, Questlove will be on hand to oversee the movie's music too.

The Aristocats centres on a Parisian family of felines who realise they're about to inherit a fortune from their owner Madame Adelaide Bonfamille, but when a jealous butler forces them out into the countryside, they seek the help of a savvy tomcat in the hope of making it back home before it's too late.



Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Keith Bunin (Onward) are writing the script.

Elsewhere in Disney's stable of upcoming live-actioners, Lilo & Stitch cast unknown child star Maia Kealoha in the main role of Lilo Pelekai this week, who befriends a chaotic koala-like genetic experiment named Stitch.

The original 2002 animation's co-director Chris Sanders previously confessed that the applause Frozen received for its portrayal of sisterhood had irked him, given Lilo & Stitch promoted exactly the same thing years ago.

"To be clear, I think Frozen's great," he told The New York Times around the movie's 20th anniversary. "But it was a little bit frustrating for me because people were like, 'Finally, a non-romantic relationship with these two girls,' and I thought, 'We did that! That has absolutely been done before'."

Frozen, Frozen 2 and Lilo & Stitch are all streaming on Disney+.

