Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride breaks down, guests towed through course by second boat

Select Disneyland guests were treated to a little more than a view of the backside of water aboard a recent trek on the park's classic Jungle Cruise boat ride attraction.

The beloved experience — which opened alongside the park in 1955 — reportedly broke down during a recent excursion, and video from the incident shows two cast members attempting to move riders along the ride's course with help from a second boat.

Trouble over on the Jungle Cruise in Disneyland as one of the boats broke down and had to be towed through the rest of the attraction!



The clip, obtained by the Disney Food Blog (above), shows the broken boat's skipper discussing a "check service engine" malfunction while another joins two of the vessels together with a rope.

"We're going to go ahead and continue our journey. You're going to feel a slight tug," the cast member tells the guests, without missing an opportunity to continue cracking jokes on the microphone, in-line with the tone of the rest of the ride. "No worries, guys, here we go. We're now under someone else's power. We're saving gas."

Passengers ride the Jungle Cruise ride at Adventureland, Disneyland in Anaheim, CA

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Jungle Cruise at Disneyland

An opening-day addition to Disneyland, Walt Disney's entertainment resort that debuted in Anaheim, Calif. over 68 years ago, Jungle Cruise takes riders on a leisurely excursion through remote waterways, where they encounter various scenes depicting vicious animals, bathing elephants, and more, all while skippers make comical observations about the surroundings.

Like many Disney attractions have, Jungle Cruise was adapted into a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which released to theaters in 2021. A Jungle Cruise sequel is currently in development, with its stars expected to return for another journey.

