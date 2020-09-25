Disneyland unveils moving Chadwick Boseman tribute mural

From Digital Spy

Almost a month on from his passing, Disneyland has revealed its beautiful tribute to Black Panther star and Marvel hero Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who played T'Challa in the ground-breaking Black Panther, died in August following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The actor had kept his illness private, with his death coming as a shock to both friends and fans.

Disney has now unveiled a memorial for the actor in Downtown Disney in California. Created by concept artist and illustrator Nikkolas Smith, the mural depicts Chadwick doing the Wakanda Forever salute to a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask.

Smith shared pictures of the artwork on Instagram, telling fans that it was "special". "It is a full circle moment for me", he explained.

"My final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children's Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman."

Smith continued: "I'm so thankful to be able to honour Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

Disney's tribute to the late actor comes after Marvel Comics shared their own touching nod to Boseman by including his name on the covers of a number of new comics.

Issues such as Maestro #2, Spider-Man Noir #4, and Immortal She-Hulk #1 all include a banner at the top that reads: "Rest in power Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020".

